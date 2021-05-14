County track teams capture district awards

LOUISVILLE – Local track and field athletes took advantage of sunny conditions Thursday with bright results on Louisville’s campus.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water squads took on schools from across eastern Nebraska at the District C-2 Meet. Louisville hosted a meet that featured ten teams in girls and boys divisions.

There were nine Class C district meets across Nebraska on Thursday. Winners of the first two places in each running event automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six fastest times in each event across the state also secured bids. There will be a maximum of 24 qualifiers in each running event at the state meet.

The nine district champions in each relay event automatically qualified for state. Relay teams with the next seven fastest times at districts also qualified. There will be a maximum of 16 relay teams at state.

Winners of the first two places in long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six best performances at districts also captured state spots.