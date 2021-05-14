County track teams capture district awards

LOUISVILLE – Local track and field athletes took advantage of sunny conditions Thursday with bright results on Louisville’s campus.
Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water squads took on schools from across eastern Nebraska at the District C-2 Meet. Louisville hosted a meet that featured ten teams in girls and boys divisions.
There were nine Class C district meets across Nebraska on Thursday. Winners of the first two places in each running event automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six fastest times in each event across the state also secured bids. There will be a maximum of 24 qualifiers in each running event at the state meet.
The nine district champions in each relay event automatically qualified for state. Relay teams with the next seven fastest times at districts also qualified. There will be a maximum of 16 relay teams at state.
Winners of the first two places in long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who posted the next six best performances at districts also captured state spots.
Winners of the first two places in pole vault and high jump automatically qualified for the state meet. Students who met the additional qualifier marks of 9 feet, 10 inches in the girls pole vault and 13-5 in the boys pole vault also made it to state. The same was true of students who met additional qualifier marks of 5-0 in the girls high jump and 6-1 in the boys high jump.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott earned state tickets with championship runs in the 1,600 meters (5:33.31) and 3,200 meters (11:55.94). She also learned Friday afternoon that she had earned an additional berth in the 800 meters. She finished fourth in Thursday’s race in 2:28.53.
CHS teammates Naomi Simones and Sophia Ackerman each added individual medals with personal-best performances. Simones cleared 6-10 in the pole vault for a third-place award, and Ackerman posted a sixth-place distance of 104-3 in the discus.
Louisville’s Cadance Stenger highlighted the team’s day with a pair of state-qualifying runs. She won the 200 meters in 26.82 and finished second in the 100 in 13.35.
Sophie Korytowski learned Friday afternoon that she had secured a state spot in the 3,200 meters. She placed third at districts with a time of 12:17.53.
Weeping Water posted points in the shot put, 400-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay. Dakota Reiman, Ciera Dieter, Ella Cave and Lexi Mogensen finished fourth for the Indians in the 3,200 relay.
Conestoga’s Lane Fox guided the Cougars with a championship in the 300-meter hurdles. He crossed the finish line in 41.22. Fox also learned Friday that he had secured a berth in the 400 meters. He finished third in the district race in 51.19.
The Louisville boys produced state qualifiers in several district events. Cordale Moxey generated a title in the triple jump (41-10 1/2), and Talon Ball placed second in the 400 meters in 51.18. Tyler Euans collected a state ticket with a silver medal in the 3,200 (10:32.12).
Eric Heard learned Friday that he had collected a state berth in the 800 meters. He finished third in the district race in 2:03.97.
Sam Ahl, Heard, Moxey and Ball also learned Friday afternoon that they had qualified for state. The Lions finished second at districts in 3:31.60.
Weston Reiman was Weeping Water’s lone state qualifier. He learned Friday afternoon that he had captured a state ticket in the shot put. He finished third at districts with a throw of 48-5.
Zack Smith added multiple points for Weeping Water in the high jump. He tied for third place with a height of 5-5.
Class C state action will take place at Omaha Burke Stadium on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22. Girls pole vault, shot put and triple jump and boys high jump, discus and long jump will start at 9 a.m. on May 21. Running events will begin at 10:30 a.m. that day and will conclude with preliminaries of the 200 meters at 1:20 p.m.
Girls high jump, discus and long jump and boys pole vault, shot put and triple jump will start at 9 a.m. on May 22. Running events will begin at 10:30 a.m. that day and will conclude with the 1,600-meter relay at 12:45 p.m.
Girls Team Results
Bishop Neumann 134, North Bend Central 127, Raymond Central 79, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45, Louisville 38, Conestoga 31, Cornerstone Christian 28, Yutan 23, Archbishop Bergan 12, Weeping Water 7
Conestoga Team Results
800 – Danie Parriott, 2:28.53 (4th, state qualifier)
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 5:33.31 (1st, state qualifier)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 11:55.94 (1st, state qualifier)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Haven Zimmerman, Addi Andersen, Dani Ahrens, Danie Parriott), 4:44.05 (6th)
Pole Vault – Naomi Simones, 6-10 (3rd)
Discus – Sophia Ackerman, 104-3 (6th)
Louisville Team Results
100 – Cadance Stenger, 13.35 (2nd, state qualifier)
200 – Cadance Stenger, 26.82 (1st, state qualifier)
400 – Ella Johnson, 1:08.91 (5th)
3,200 – Sophie Korytowski, 12:17.53 (3rd, state qualifier)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Cadance Stenger, Charlee Peacock, Sagan Leach, Ella Johnson), 4:34.77 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Charlee Peacock, Laura Swanson, Megan Gissler, Hailey Teller), 11:18.82 (3rd)
Weeping Water Team Results
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jillian Rathe, Ella Cave, Sam Hammons, Natania French), 57.78 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Dakota Reiman, Ciera Dieter, Ella Cave, Lexi Mogensen), 11:57.60 (4th)
Shot Put – Keatyn Harrah, 31-5 1/2 (5th)
Boys Team Results
Bishop Neumann 133, Archbishop Bergan 103, Louisville 54, North Bend Central 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41, Yutan 34, Raymond Central 34, Cornerstone Christian 33, Conestoga 30, Weeping Water 16
Conestoga Team Results
400 – Lane Fox, 51.19 (3rd, state qualifier)
300-meter hurdles – Lane Fox, 41.22 (1st, state qualifier)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman, Evan Svanda, Lane Fox), 46.52 (4th)
Long Jump – Lane Fox, 19-8 (4th)
Pole Vault – Evan Svanda, 10-5 (4th), Ethan Williams, 10-5 (5th)
Louisville Team Results
400 – Talon Ball, 51.18 (2nd, state qualifier)
800 – Eric Heard, 2:03.97 (3rd, state qualifier), Talon Ball, 2:06.04 (5th)
1,600 – Jaxson Barnes, 4:58.19 (3rd)
3,200 – Tyler Euans, 10:32.12 (2nd, state qualifier)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Sam Ahl, Eric Heard, Cordale Moxey, Talon Ball), 3:31.60 (2nd, state qualifiers)
Discus – Caleb Hrabik, 123-9 (4th)
Shot Put – Caleb Hrabik, 41-0 (5th)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey, 41-10 1/2 (1st, state qualifier)
Weeping Water Team Results
3,200 – Matt Cover, 11:58.84 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Zack Smith, 17.08 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Levi Neumeister, Jason Burch, Jordan Beardsley, Saylor Rhodes), 3:54.05 (6th)
High Jump – Zack Smith, 5-5 (tied 3rd)
Shot Put – Weston Reiman, 48-5 (3rd, state qualifier)