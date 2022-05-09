County track teams compete at JCC Invite

TECUMSEH – Track and field athletes from three Cass County schools took part in multiple events Friday at the Johnson County Central Invite.

Teams from across the southeastern portion of the state traveled to Tecumseh for action in the morning and afternoon. The Elmwood-Murdock girls placed fourth in team standings with 53 points. The Louisville girls were sixth with 39 points and the Weeping Water girls were ninth with ten points.

Ella Zierott, Sela Rikli, Laney Frahm, Maycee Platt, Tatum Backemeyer, Bri Ross and Bailey Frahm won medals for Elmwood-Murdock.

The Knights enjoyed a championship day in the 3,200-meter relay. The team of Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Backemeyer and Ross ran the fastest time in school history. Their effort of 10:11.84 broke a mark that had stood since 2010. Alyssa Brown, Jennifer Hromanik, Nikki Novak and A.J. Ita set a time of 10:23.29 that year.

The Knights also finished first in the 1,600-meter relay. The quartet of Rikli, Backemeyer, Ross and Laney Frahm won in 4:17.06. They produced the second-best time in the race in school history. Michelle Armes, Jennifer Blair, Adrienne Dankleff and Melissa Blair set the school record of 4:07.90 in 1989.

Mya Stanley, Wyleigh Bateman, Mira Fosmer, Megan Gissler, Braidy Parrill, Sagan Leach, Ella Aaberg and Charlee Peacock won medals for Louisville.

Stanley highlighted Louisville’s day with a championship effort in the 800 meters. She claimed the gold medal in 2:23.89 and posted the third-fastest time in school history. Grace Jacobsen (2:23.02, 2016) and Sandy Derby (2:23.40, 1992) currently hold the top two times in the race.

Kali Miller and Keatyn Harrah captured medals for Weeping Water. Miller earned an award in the high jump and Harrah placed in the discus.

The Louisville boys finished fifth in team standings with 51 points. Elmwood-Murdock collected eighth place with 24 points and Weeping Water was tenth with ten points.

Quincy Trent, Harrison Klein, Cody Hrdy, Eric Heard, Tyler Euans, Jaxson Barnes and Caleb Thieman won medals for Louisville.

Klein produced the best time in the 200 meters in school history. His championship effort of 22.55 propelled him to the top of the all-time list. Hunter Klein (22.70) had held the previous top spot since 2017.

The school’s 400-meter relay team of Trent, Klein, Heard and Hrdy also posted the fastest time in Louisville history. They crossed the tape in first place in 44.11 seconds. They smashed their previous school-best marks of 44.56 and 44.59 that had been set earlier this season.

The group also became the fastest 400-meter relay team in the history of the Johnson County Central Invite. A Palmyra team had held the previous-best mark of 44.14 since 1998.

Heard pocketed Louisville’s third championship of the day. He won the 800 meters in 2:02.11.

Riley Wilson, Cade Hosier, Henry Coleman, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice and Reid Fletcher won medals for Elmwood-Murdock.

Wilson guided the Knights with a championship run in the 300-meter hurdles. He crossed the tape in first place in 43.11 seconds.

Sayler Rhodes and Austin Patton won medals for the Indians. Rhodes captured three medals and Patton won two awards during the day.

All three schools will participate in district meets on Thursday. Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Malcolm for the District C-1 Meet and Louisville will go to David City Aquinas for the District C-2 Meet. Weeping Water will journey west to Osceola for the District D-2 Meet.

Girls Team Results

Lincoln Southwest JV 159, Syracuse 122, Palmyra 56, Elmwood-Murdock 53, Johnson County Central 42, Louisville 39, Wilber-Clatonia 25, Falls City Sacred Heart 21, Weeping Water 10, Southern 0

Elmwood-Murdock Results

400 – Ella Zierott 1:04.01 (3rd)

1,600 – Ella Zierott 5:58.28 (4th)

100-meter hurdles – Sela Rikli 17.41 (2nd), Laney Frahm 17.60 (4th)

300-meter hurdles – Maycee Platt 52.60 (3rd)

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Maycee Platt) 54.40 (4th)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer, Bri Ross, Laney Frahm) 4:17.06 (1st)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Bri Ross) 10:11.84 (1st, school record)

High Jump – Sela Rikli 4-7 (6th)

Louisville Results

200 – Mya Stanley 28.54 (4th)

400 – Wyleigh Bateman 1:07.86 (6th)

800 – Mira Fosmer 2:23.89 (1st)

1,600 – Megan Gissler 6:07.06 (5th)

300-meter hurdles – Braidy Parrill 54.40 (6th)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Sagan Leach, Mira Fosmer, Mya Stanley, Ella Aaberg) 53.45 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Sagan Leach, Mira Fosmer, Mya Stanley, Ella Aaberg) 4:23.89 (2nd)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Mira Fosmer, Megan Gissler, Charlee Peacock, Ella Aaberg) 10:39.63 (3rd)

Long Jump – Sagan Leach 14-3 3/4 (6th)

Weeping Water Results

High Jump – Kali Miller 4-9 (4th)

Discus – Keatyn Harrah 105-7 (3rd)

Boys Team Results

Wilber-Clatonia 138, Falls City Sacred Heart 83, Lincoln Southwest JV 61, Syracuse 54, Louisville 51, Palmyra 48, Johnson County Central 35, Elmwood-Murdock 24, Southern 18, Weeping Water 10

Elmwood-Murdock Results

110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 16.57 (1st)

300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 43.11 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Cade Hosier, Henry Coleman, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice) 3:55.92 (5th)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Reid Fletcher, Collin Rice, Riley Wilson) 8:47.05 (3rd)

Louisville Results

100 – Quincy Trent 11.99 (3rd)

200 – Harrison Klein 22.55 (1st, school record), Cody Hrdy 24.32 (5th)

800 – Eric Heard 2:02.11 (1st)

3,200 – Tyler Euans 10:55.45 (2nd)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Quincy Trent, Harrison Klein, Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy) 44.11 (1st, school record, meet record)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy, Jaxson Barnes, Harrison Klein) 4:05.69 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Jaxson Barnes, Caleb Thieman, Tyler Euans) 8:56.75 (4th)

Weeping Water Results

100 – Sayler Rhodes 12.10 (4th)

200 – Sayler Rhodes 24.89 (6th)

1,600 – Austin Patton 5:12.48 (5th)

3,200 – Austin Patton 11:12.28 (3rd)

Triple Jump – Sayler Rhodes 38-5 (5th)

