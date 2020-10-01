County volleyball teams compete in matches

All five Cass County volleyball teams were in action Tuesday night on courts across southeast Nebraska.

Weeping Water 3, Louisville 2

The Indians and Lions needed the maximum number of games to decide the outcome at Weeping Water Activities Center. Weeping Water edged LHS 25-16, 18-25, 25-13, 15-25, 15-6.

McKenzie Norris delivered a career-best performance on offense for Louisville with 18 kills. She also collected 12 digs and went 13-of-15 serving with two aces.

Lexi Hans helped Louisville with a double-double night of 11 kills and 32 digs. She went 14-of-14 serving with one ace. Lea Kalkowski finished 17-of-18 serving with one ace and added 42 assists and 19 digs.

Lizzie Podrazo connected on nine kills, Jaylin Gaston generated seven kills and Sagan Leach posted three aces and 11 digs. Ella Culver collected seven digs and went 8-of-8 serving and Ava Culver collected one kill. Laura Swanson finished 13-of-14 at the service line and Ella Aaberg saw court time.