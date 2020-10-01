County volleyball teams compete in matches

All five Cass County volleyball teams were in action Tuesday night on courts across southeast Nebraska.
Weeping Water 3, Louisville 2
The Indians and Lions needed the maximum number of games to decide the outcome at Weeping Water Activities Center. Weeping Water edged LHS 25-16, 18-25, 25-13, 15-25, 15-6.
McKenzie Norris delivered a career-best performance on offense for Louisville with 18 kills. She also collected 12 digs and went 13-of-15 serving with two aces.
Lexi Hans helped Louisville with a double-double night of 11 kills and 32 digs. She went 14-of-14 serving with one ace. Lea Kalkowski finished 17-of-18 serving with one ace and added 42 assists and 19 digs.
Lizzie Podrazo connected on nine kills, Jaylin Gaston generated seven kills and Sagan Leach posted three aces and 11 digs. Ella Culver collected seven digs and went 8-of-8 serving and Ava Culver collected one kill. Laura Swanson finished 13-of-14 at the service line and Ella Aaberg saw court time.
Karley Ridge guided Weeping Water’s offense with 12 kills. She also made 13 digs, one solo block and one assist. Addi Bickford produced 28 assists, 18 digs and two kills. She added a flawless 13-of-13 night at the service line with two aces.
Reagan Aronson paced the Indians at the service line with seven aces in her 29-of-31 evening. She also made five kills and 22 digs. Lexi Mogensen generated 26 digs, six kills, three aces and one assist.
Sammi Burch secured six kills, three aces, one solo block and five digs, and Abby Meeske delivered four kills, one ace, five digs and two assists. Sam Hammons made three digs and Riley Hohn posted two digs.
Nebraska City Lourdes 3, Plattsmouth 2
Nebraska City Lourdes and Plattsmouth went down to the wire in their match at Nebraska City Lourdes. The Knights stopped Plattsmouth 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13.
Gina McGowen and Aspen Meyer led the NCL offense with large outputs on offense. McGowen slammed home 25 kills on 37 swings and Meyer pounded 18 kills on 46 attempts. Nebraska City Lourdes ended the match with a .232 team hitting percentage.
Individual statistics for Plattsmouth were not available.
Palmyra 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Elmwood-Murdock took on Palmyra and Syracuse in a triangular. Palmyra defeated the Knights 25-21, 25-12.
Syracuse 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Syracuse swept Elmwood-Murdock 25-11, 25-20. The Rockets produced a .386 team hitting percentage and finished the match with 31 kills. Senior Jessie Moss led Syracuse with ten kills on 14 swings.
Ashland-Greenwood 3, Conestoga 0
Ashland-Greenwood and Conestoga squared off in the AGHS gym. The Bluejays defeated Conestoga 25-15, 25-9, 25-9 in the Nebraska Capitol Conference match.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!