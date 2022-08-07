County volleyball teams learn state classifications

LINCOLN – Volleyball players at all five Cass County schools will be able to serve, set and attack on area courts this fall.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water will sponsor volleyball programs for girls. Plattsmouth will compete in the Trailblazer Conference and Conestoga and Louisville will be members of the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will play in the East Central Nebraska Conference.

All Nebraska volleyball teams were divided into six classes based on the enrollment of grades 9-11 from the previous September. Schools were included in Class A if their total enrollment of girls and boys in those three grades was 850 or higher. Classes B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 were classified using only the enrollment of girls in grades 9-11.

The top 60 largest schools registered for volleyball were placed in Classes A and B. All schools with a total enrollment of 850 or more were included in Class A, and the remaining schools were placed in Class B. There will be 33 Class A volleyball teams and 27 Class B volleyball teams this year.

Plattsmouth will compete in Class B. The Blue Devils are tied with Alliance for the 24th-largest female-only enrollment of 153 in grades 9-11. Scottsbluff (447), South Sioux City (383) and Bennington (366) have the largest Class B female enrollments in those three grades. Nebraska City (145) and Sidney (134) are the two smallest of the 27 schools.

Schools in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 were split evenly into four classes based on female enrollment in grades 9-11. There will be 56 schools in Class C-1, 56 schools in Class C-2, 56 schools in Class D-1 and 56 schools in Class D-2. Some schools with the same enrollment were placed in different classes based on tiebreaker criteria to keep all four divisions the same size.

Conestoga will be the lone Cass County school to compete in Class C-1. The Cougars have the 38th-largest enrollment of 74. Aurora (132), Platteview (131), Omaha Gross (118), Ogallala (118) and Columbus Lakeview (118) have the largest enrollments. Yutan (58), Tekamah-Herman (58), Ainsworth (56) and Cornerstone Christian (56) have the smallest enrollments.

Louisville and Weeping Water volleyball teams will both compete in Class C-2. Palmyra (56), Fillmore Central (56), Wisner-Pilger (56), Louisville (55) and Mitchell (55) are the five largest Class C-2 schools. Centura (39), Fullerton (39) and Weeping Water (39) are the three smallest schools.

Elmwood-Murdock will compete in Class D-1. Cedar Bluffs (39), Niobrara/Verdigre (39), Hastings St. Cecilia (38), Elmwood-Murdock (38), Bancroft-Rosalie (38), Ravenna (38) and Elgin Public/Pope John (38) will be the largest Class D-1 schools. McCool Junction (26), Pleasanton (26) and Parkview Christian (26) have the smallest enrollments in the class.

Volleyball teams across the state held their first official practice on Monday, Aug. 8. Schools will be able to play their first regular-season matches on Thursday, Aug. 25. They can play in Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame jamboree matches Aug. 15-20 and 22-23.

Subdistricts for Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 will take place on Monday, Oct. 24, and Tuesday, Oct. 25. Subdistricts for Class B will run Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26. District finals for Classes B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The state volleyball tournament will take place in Lincoln for four days this year. State matches will happen Nov. 2-5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Schools will receive competition points for each dual, triangular or tournament that they play in this year. For example, a dual match is worth one point, a triangular is worth two points and a tournament that is two or three days long is worth four points. Teams may not exceed 30 competition points on their schedule prior to the district and state tournaments.

Plattsmouth will travel to Fort Calhoun for a jamboree match at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The team will open the regular season at home against Omaha Gross at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Conestoga will travel to Dorchester for a jamboree match at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The Cougars will open the regular season with a trip to DC West at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Louisville will travel to North Bend Central for jamboree activities at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Lions will begin the regular season with a trip to Auburn at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Weeping Water will host College View Academy and Pawnee City in a jamboree triangular at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Indians will begin the regular season in the Boys Town Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Nebraska City Lourdes for a jamboree match at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Knights will head to Johnson County Central for a triangular with JCC and Yutan at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.