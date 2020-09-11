County volleyball teams play in Malcolm Invite

Hans, Johnson and Gaston led the Lions with three kills apiece. Hans added one ace and eight digs and Kalkowski made nine assists and two digs. Norris ended the match with one kill, one ace and two digs.

Leach collected a pair of aces, Ella Culver scooped up five digs and Lizzie Podrazo posted one assist.

Louisville will continue the tournament on Saturday with matches against Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock. The team will play Conestoga at 10 a.m. and Elmwood-Murdock at 11 a.m.

Milford 2, Conestoga 0

Milford took on the Cougars in the first match for both teams. The Eagles captured a 25-12, 25-13 triumph.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Conestoga 0

Elmwood-Murdock collected a 25-15, 25-13 victory in E-M’s first match of the tournament. Conestoga will resume the event at 10 a.m. Saturday against Louisville. The Cougars will then play Lincoln Lutheran at 12 p.m.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0