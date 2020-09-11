County volleyball teams play in Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM – Three Cass County volleyball teams competed on the court Thursday during the first day of the Malcolm Invite.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville took part in two matches during the tournament’s opening session. Teams will resume pool-play action Saturday morning and will compete in placement matches Saturday afternoon.
Milford 2, Louisville 0
Milford defeated the Lions 25-5, 25-16 in Louisville’s first match of the day.
McKenzie Norris guided Louisville in several categories. She blasted a team-best six kills on 18 swings and went 4-of-4 serving. She also made three digs for the LHS defense.
Lexi Hans collected three kills and three digs and Ella Johnson and Jaylin Gaston each made one kill. Johnson chipped in one ace and Gaston added one dig.
Lea Kalkowski went 5-of-5 at the service line and made three digs, and Sagan Leach collected four digs and one ace for the team. Ella Culver made four digs, Laura Swanson collected one dig and Ava Culver saw court time.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Louisville 0
Lincoln Lutheran registered a 25-15, 25-9 triumph over Louisville later in the evening. Abby Wachal led the Warriors with eight kills on 13 swings.
Hans, Johnson and Gaston led the Lions with three kills apiece. Hans added one ace and eight digs and Kalkowski made nine assists and two digs. Norris ended the match with one kill, one ace and two digs.
Leach collected a pair of aces, Ella Culver scooped up five digs and Lizzie Podrazo posted one assist.
Louisville will continue the tournament on Saturday with matches against Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock. The team will play Conestoga at 10 a.m. and Elmwood-Murdock at 11 a.m.
Milford 2, Conestoga 0
Milford took on the Cougars in the first match for both teams. The Eagles captured a 25-12, 25-13 triumph.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Conestoga 0
Elmwood-Murdock collected a 25-15, 25-13 victory in E-M’s first match of the tournament. Conestoga will resume the event at 10 a.m. Saturday against Louisville. The Cougars will then play Lincoln Lutheran at 12 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Lincoln Lutheran stopped the Knights 25-18, 25-18 in the final match of the evening. Wachal highlighted the LLHS offense with 15 kills on 26 attacks. Sophie Wohlgemuth aided the Warriors with four aces during her 19-of-20 serving effort.
Elmwood-Murdock will start Saturday’s schedule at 10 a.m. against Milford. The team will end pool-play action against Louisville at 11 a.m.
