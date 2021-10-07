County volleyball teams to play in league tournaments

All five Cass County volleyball teams will compete in conference tournaments this week across eastern Nebraska.

Plattsmouth will be the first local school to play league tournament matches. The Blue Devils will travel to Beatrice on Saturday for the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Action will begin at 9 a.m. in the main and auxiliary gyms.

Plattsmouth will be the third seed in the six-team tournament. The Blue Devils will take on sixth-seeded Ralston at approximately 10 a.m. and second-seeded Beatrice at approximately 11 a.m. The three schools are in Pool B of the event.

Placement matches will begin after all pool-play contests are finished. In case of a three-way tie for a spot, TBC officials will use a tiebreaker system of the best ratio of points won to points lost in pool play.

Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will begin action in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Monday. The Knights will be the second seed and Weeping Water will be the ninth seed.

The Indians will travel to Mead to take on eighth-seeded Johnson County Central at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face top-seeded Mead at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock will host Malcolm, Auburn and Freeman for quarterfinal matches on Monday. Malcolm and Auburn will play the first match at 5 p.m. E-M and seventh-seeded Freeman will play afterwards at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals will take place Tuesday night and the championship match will be held Thursday night. Consolation matches will take place both Tuesday and Thursday.

Conestoga and Louisville will begin the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Monday. The eighth-seeded Lions and ninth-seeded Cougars will play each other at 6 p.m. The match will take place at Logan View.

The winner of Monday’s match will travel to Syracuse on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest with the top-seeded Rockets. Semifinals will take place Thursday and the championship match will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.