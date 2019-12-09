CONESTOGA – Athletes from Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water enjoyed medal-winning days this weekend in their first tournament of the wrestling season.
The Cass County schools took part in the Cougar Invite at Conestoga on Saturday. Twelve teams from eastern and central Nebraska competed on two mats in the CHS gym. Action began in the morning and wrapped up in the afternoon.
Conestoga claimed the team championship with a dominant performance. The Cougars collected 200.5 points to run away with the team crown. Bishop Neumann (153 points) and Syracuse (141) finished second and third.
Anthony Baker, Ethan Williams, Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner, Trace Widler, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams, Levi Lindsey, Carter Plowman, Jacob Dragon, Isaiah Parsons, Owen Snipes and Hunter Thonen won medals for Conestoga. Williams (113 pounds), Ruffner (120), Chini (126) and Dragon (145) earned championships for the Cougars.
Dylan Jones (160) won a title for Louisville and Kyler Jones (145) and Brady Knott (182) both earned medals. Nolan Blevins (132), Jason Burch (152) and Marcus Cave (285) captured first place for Weeping Water. Tyler Essary (145) and Kole Brack (170) both added medals for WWHS.
Team Results
Conestoga 200.5, Bishop Neumann 153, Syracuse 141, Weeping Water 106, Lincoln Christian 91, High Plains Community 75, Louisville 71, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 50.5, Winnebago 47, Palmyra 45, Freeman 39, Cedar Bluffs 22
Conestoga Results
106 – Anthony Baker (3rd)
Pinned by Barret Brandt (SYR) 0:47, pinned Lukas Gage (WW) 2:24, pinned Ladanian Free (WNB) 0:26
113 – Ethan Williams (1st)
Pinned Michael Thomas-Horton (WNB) 1:01, dec. Cade Lierman (NEU) 10-5, pinned Jace Goebel (SYR) 5:02
113 – Dawson Hardesty (3rd)
Pinned Jonah Reed (FRE) 2:47; dec. by Jace Goebel (SYR) 6-2 (OT), pinned Michael Thomas-Horton (WNB) 2:13, pinned Cade Lierman (NEU) 2:29
120 – Braden Ruffner (1st)
Pinned Garron Bragg (LOU) 1:10, pinned Alonzo Bass (WNB) 0:55, tech fall Antonio Robles (WNB) 15-0 (4:23), maj. dec. Spencer Bridgmon (SYR) 14-3
120 – Brink Stawniak
Pinned by Spencer Bridgmon (SYR) 1:03, pinned by Trace Widler (CHS) 2:10
120 – Ethan Avidano
Pinned by Josh Urlacher (NEU) dec. Alonzo Bass (WNB) 9-5, dec. by Trace Widler (CHS) 7-0
120 – Trace Widler (4th)
Pinned Luke Leedom (NEU) 5:55, pinned by Antonio Robles (WNB) 1:21, pinned Brink Stawniak (CHS) 2:10, dec. Ethan Avidano (CHS) 7-0, dec. Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS) 6-4 (OT), daily match limit default to Josh Urlacher (NEU)
126 – Keaghon Chini (1st)
Pinned Aiden Bear (WNB) 1:24, pinned Jacob Smith (SYR) 3:45, pinned Michael Gehring (PLY) 0:47, pinned Adam Ohnoutka (NEU) 2:31
126 – Jagger Plevel
Pinned by Matthew McDonald (WNB) 3:07, tech fall Gideon Connelly (FRE) 17-1 (4:02), pinned Luke Blocker (LCHS) 4:20, pinned by Michael Gehring (PLY) 2:45
132 – Cameron Williams (2nd)
Pinned Alex Podtburg (FRE) 1:19, pinned Eli Wegrzyn (LCHS) 5:11, maj. dec. by Nolan Blevins (WW) 12-4
132 – Scott Dufault
Pinned by Nolan Blevins (WW) 1:32, pinned by Blake Dickey (LOU) 1:41
132 – Levi Lindsey (4th)
Pinned Braxton Walz (SYR) 5:24, pinned Blake Dickey (LOU) 1:46, pinned by Nolan Blevins (WW) 0:33, inj. default over Javier Marino (HPC), pinned by Eli Wegrzyn (LCHS) 1:51
138 – Carter Plowman (4th)
Pinned Tommy Svoboda (LCHS) 0:52, pinned by Judd Alberts (FRE) 5:42, pinned Aydin Smith (CHS) 1:30, dec. by Aaron Carlson (SYR) 9-6
138 – Aydin Smith
Pinned by Aaron Carlson (SYR) 1:02, pinned Grant Cole (CBL) 3:20, pinned by Carter Plowman (CHS) 1:30
145 – Jacob Dragon (1st)
Pinned Tyler Essary (WW) 0:32, pinned Brandt Leech (HTRS) 1:01, pinned Kyler Jones (LOU) 0:44
160 – Dillon Leffler
Pinned by Jacob Byers (LCHS) 2:39, pinned Bryce Draeger (SYR) 2:58, pinned by Jakob Hogan (HPC) 2:32
170 – Isaiah Parsons (3rd)
Pinned Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 3:07, pinned by Burton Brandt (SYR) 2:34, pinned Caleb Jung (PLY) 5:14, pinned Kole Brack (WW) 3:59
182 – Owen Snipes (2nd)
Pinned Elias Blue (WNB) 0:40, dec. Brady Knott (LOU) 3-1 (OT), dec. by Dylan Soule (HPC) 5-2
220 – Hunter Thonen (2nd)
Pinned Anthony Roth (LCHS) 1:25, pinned Remington Musgrove (NEU) 0:12, pinned by Jon Matulka (NEU) 3:09
Louisville Results
120 – Garron Bragg
Pinned by Braden Ruffner (CHS) 1:10, pinned by Josh Urlacher (NEU) 1:47
132 – Blake Dickey
Pinned by Levi Lindsey (CHS) 1:46, pinned Scott Dufault (CHS) 1:41, pinned by Eli Wegrzyn (LCHS) 1:30
145 – Aiden Lutz
Pinned by Jayden Kreifel (NEU) 1:29, pinned by Allie Burke (HPC) 2:40
145 – Kyler Jones (2nd)
Pinned Marcus Bratrsovsky (HTRS) 0:33, pinned Creighton Orchard (SYR) 2:54, pinned Jayden Kreifel (NEU) 2:25, pinned by Jacob Dragon (CHS) 0:44
152 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Wyatt Anderson (HTRS) 0:34, medical forfeit over Owen Wander (SYR), pinned by Conner Specht (NEU) 2:49
160 – Dylan Jones (1st)
Pinned Jakob Hogan (HPC) 3:58, pinned Jacob Byers (LCHS) 1:53, pinned Samuel Vrana (NEU) 3:09
170 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Jarrett Parsons (HPC) 1:23, pinned by Caleb Jung (PLY) 1:27
182 – Brady Knott (3rd)
Dec. by Owen Snipes (CHS) 3-1 (OT), pinned Langdon Kohn (WW) 1:29, pinned Jackson Nordhues (SYR) 1:32
195 – Will Rose
Pinned by Ricky Suarez (WNB) 0:55, pinned Josh Cizek (CBL) 1:22, pinned by Paul Hennig (CBL) 2:34
195 – Tommy Krejci
Pinned by John Haase (LCHS) 0:23, pinned by Ricky Suarez (WNB) 0:31
220 – Tyson Warner
Pinned by Jon Matulka (NEU) 0:18, pinned by Zeriah George (WNB) 2:23
Weeping Water Results
106 – Lukas Gage
Pinned by Aaron Ohnoutka (NEU) 0:54, pinned by Anthony Baker (CHS) 2:24
126 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Michael Gehring (PLY) 0:45, pinned by Jacob Smith (SYR) 0:46
132 – Nolan Blevins (1st)
Pinned Scott Dufault (CHS) 1:32, pinned Levi Lindsey (CHS) 0:33, maj. dec. Cameron Williams (CHS) 12-4
145 – Tyler Essary (4th)
Pinned Ty Wheeler (LCHS) 1:01, pinned by Jacob Dragon (CHS) 0:32, pinned Marcus Bratrsovsky (HTRS) 1:11, pinned Kyler Bigley (FRE) 1:40, pinned Jayden Kreifel (NEU) 0:24, daily match limit default to Brandt Leech (HTRS)
152 – Jason Burch (1st)
Dec. Conner Specht (NEU) 4-0, pinned Andy Maloley (HTRS) 1:39, pinned Dedrick Dowding (PLY) 4:15
170 – Kole Brack (4th)
Pinned Caleb Jung (PLY) 4:34, pinned by Jarrett Parsons (HPC) 1:45, dec. Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 10-9, pinned by Isaiah Parsons (CHS) 3:59
182 – Langdon Kohn
Pinned by Dylan Soule (HPC) 1:13, pinned Carter Sitzman (LCHS) 1:34, pinned by Brady Knott (LOU) 1:29
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned Jackson Emanuel (LCHS) 1:23, pinned Darion Earth (WNB) 2:29, pinned Tanner Kiefer (CBL) 3:23