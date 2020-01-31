Wrestlers from Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water continued their season schedules this week with duals against several state schools.
Omaha Concordia 63, Louisville 17
Omaha Concordia took down Louisville in a dual at Omaha Concordia on Tuesday night. Dylan Jones, Brady Knott and Will Rose collected points for the Lions during the evening.
126 – Greyson Peters (OCN) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 1:43
132 – Kayden Jensen (OCN) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 0:53
138 – Grant White (OCN) dec. Aiden Lutz (LOU), 11-8
145 – Nicholas Asche (OCN) won by forfeit
152 – Maximos Hartman (OCN) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 2:23
160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) pinned Samson Hartman (OCN), 3:08
170 – Judah Plummer (OCN) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 2:24
182 – Brady Knott (LOU) tech fall Grant Plummer (OCN), 16-0 (3:20)
195 – Will Rose (LOU) pinned Evan Neuhaus (OCN), 0:38
220 – Chrystian Wieczorek (OCN) won by forfeit
285 – Neil Hartman (OCN) won by forfeit
106 – Brandon Wilson (OCN) won by forfeit
113 – Jayson Patchin (OCN) won by forfeit
120 – Gage Gregurich (OCN) pinned Brock Hudson (LOU), 3:51
Elkhorn South 43, Plattsmouth 27
Plattsmouth hosted the Storm on Thursday night in a matchup of former conference foes. Elkhorn South won four of the first five weights and relied on three forfeit victories to win the dual.
PHS honored seniors Tanner Baxter, Truett Giles, Caleb Laney and Hunter Smith prior to the varsity dual. Laney, Dominic Cherek, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Ben Yoder and Cael Nielsen posted points for the Blue Devils.
113 – Mathew Parker (EKS) dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 7-2
120 – Daniel Walters (EKS) won by forfeit
126 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Noah White (EKS), 2:17
132 – Daniel Schuman (EKS) maj. dec. Josh Adkins (PLT), 8-0
138 – Grant Kingston (EKS) pinned Hunter Smith (PLT), 3:39
145 – Caleb Laney (PLT) dec. Nick Groth (EKS), 5-2
152 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) dec. Ayden Welch (EKS), 7-6
160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) dec. Caleb Bennett (EKS), 10-3
170 – Cole Neimi (EKS) pinned Truett Giles (PLT), 3:44
182 – Henry Thomsen (EKS) won by forfeit
195 – Dylan Wilson (EKS) pinned Tanner Baxter (PLT), 5:56
220 – Ben Uhl (EKS) won by forfeit
285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) won by forfeit
106 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Kieran McGlynn (EKS), 4:29
St. Paul Triangular
Weeping Water traveled to St. Paul on Thursday night to compete in a triangular with St. Paul and Palmer. The central Nebraska schools both used multiple forfeit victories to win the duals. There were seven matchups in the St. Paul dual and three in the Palmer contest.
Kole Brack, Marcus Cave and Jason Burch won twice during the evening. Trenton Baier, Lukas Gage, Riley Hohn and Matt Cover added points against Palmer.
St. Paul 64, Weeping Water 13
182 – Kole Brack (WW) dec. Brayden Peetz (STP), 6-0
195 – Rylie Thomsen (STP) pinned Langdon Kohn (WW), 3:16
220 – Nathan Scheer (STP) maj. dec. Trenton Baier (WW), 8-0
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) maj. dec. James Kaslon (STP), 14-5
106 – Nick Busse (STP) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 0:37
113 – Owen Sack (STP) won by forfeit
120 – Kaleb Baker (STP) won by forfeit
126 – Josh Roesler (STP) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 1:23
132 – Kaden Kocian (STP) won by forfeit
138 – Skyler Nelson (STP) won by forfeit
145 – Samuel Thede (STP) won by forfeit
152 – Jason Burch (WW) pinned Anthony Wood (STP), 1:33
160 – Tyson Rasmussen (STP) won by forfeit
170 – Tanner Mrkvicka (STP) won by forfeit
Palmer 42, Weeping Water 40
170 – Gunner Reimers (PLM) won by forfeit
182 – Kole Brack (WW) pinned Jonathan Ruvalcaba (PLM), 0:52
195 – Justin Kuta (PLM) pinned Langdon Kohn (WW), 4:18
220 – Trenton Baier (WW) won by forfeit
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) won by forfeit
106 – Lukas Gage (WW) won by forfeit
113 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit
120 – Hadden Kuck (PLM) won by forfeit
126 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Ruger Reimers (PLM) won by forfeit
138 – Garett Jensen (PLM) won by forfeit
145 – Roy Guzman (PLM) won by forfeit
152 – Jason Burch (WW) maj. dec. Remington Gay (PLM), 11-2
160 – Chet Wichmann (PLM) won by forfeit