County wrestlers win medals at ECNC Meet

WEEPING WATER – Wrestlers from three Cass County schools battled opponents from a dozen other programs Friday at the conference tournament.
Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water participated in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Weeping Water Activities Center. The tournament featured nine league schools and six non-conference programs. ECNC schools invited Palmer, Tekamah-Herman, Tri County, East Butler, Southern and Friend to join the event.
Louisville captured fifth place with 84 points, Weeping Water was 12th with 38.5 points and Conestoga placed 13th with 34 points. Students from all three schools earned medals during the day.
Many members of Conestoga’s varsity lineup traveled to Weeping Water Activities Center but did not participate in the meet. They chose to save their energy for the upcoming Class C State Duals Wrestling Tournament. The state meet took place in Kearney on Saturday.
Carter Plowman (132 pounds) and Trace Widler (120) both captured medals for Conestoga. Plowman earned third place and Widler generated a fourth-place medal.
Dylan Jones (160) and Brady Knott (182) both won ECNC championships for Louisville. Both seniors pinned all three of their opponents. Knott also reached a major milestone at the meet. He achieved his 150th career victory during the day.
Brock Hudson (120) and Kyler Jones (138) also appeared on the medal podium. Hudson earned second place and Jones finished fourth.
Marcus Cave led Weeping Water with a championship at 285 pounds. He collected three pins and one decision during his title run. Riley Hohn and MaKayla Regler captured the top two spots in the girls 113-120 weight division for the Indians.
Team Results
Malcolm 133, Palmer 121, Auburn 101, Yutan 90, Louisville 84, Tekamah-Herman 81, Tri County 81, Johnson County Central 75.5, East Butler 62.5, Southern 56, Freeman 39, Weeping Water 38.5, Conestoga 34, Friend 27, Palmyra 22.5
Conestoga Results
120 – Brink Stawniak
Pinned by Logan Burt (TEK) 0:21, dec. by Reid Glasshoff (EBT) 8-6
120 – Trace Widler (4th)
Dec. Reid Glasshoff (EBT) 6-4, pinned by Logan Burt (TEK) 0:39, dec. Ethan Avidano (CHS) 9-6, pinned by Trev Arlt (YUT) 0:40
120 – Ethan Avidano
Dec. by Trev Arlt (YUT) 8-3, dec. Matt Cover (WW) 9-7 (OT), dec. by Trace Widler (CHS) 9-6
126 – Jagger Plevel
Pinned by Zaid Martinez (TRI) 1:22, pinned by Colt Reiling (MLC) 0:47
132 – Scott Dufault
Pinned by Caden Reedy (TRI) 1:18, dec. Brady Braniff (TEK) 7-2, pinned by Sam Jacobitz (AUB) 2:00
132 – Carter Plowman (3rd)
Pinned Caden Reedy (TRI) 1:55, maj. dec. by Ruger Reimers (PLM) 14-0, pinned Sam Jacobitz (AUB) 2:42, pinned Sean Henkel (YUT) 0:46
138 – Levi Lindsey
Dec. by Kyler Bigley (FRE) 7-6, pinned Brady Bromm (TEK) 3:57, pinned by Kyler Jones (LOU) 0:49
182 – Gage Totilas
Pinned by Justin Kuta (PLM) 4:39, pinned Vincent Hageman (EBT) 1:57, pinned Jonathan Ruvalcaba (PLM) 0:59, pinned by Caleb Courter (MLC) 3:27
Louisville Results
120 – Brock Hudson (2nd)
Pinned Matt Cover (WW) 3:18, dec. Trev Arlt (YUT) 9-3, pinned by Logan Burt (TEK) 1:36
126 – Garron Bragg
Pinned by Tony Braniff (TEK) 0:32, won by injury default over Gideon Connelly (FRE) 1:00, pinned by Zaid Martinez (TRI) 2:19
132 – Blake Dickey
Pinned by Aeden Drier (AUB) 1:07, pinned by Sam Jacobitz (AUB) 3:24
138 – Kyler Jones (4th)
Pinned Jett Arensberg (YUT) 2:46, maj. dec. by Garett Jensen (PLM) 15-7, pinned Levi Lindsey (CHS) 0:49, pinned by Jett Arensberg (YUT) 2:07
145 – Aiden Lutz
Pinned by Jack Baptista (FRI) 0:57, maj. dec. by Kincaid Tate (MLC) 14-2
152 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Jason Burch (WW) 1:26, pinned by Dedrick Dowding (PLY) 1:23
160 – Dylan Jones (1st)
Pinned Taylor Carnell (FRE) 2:29, pinned Cooper Witte (MLC) 1:15, pinned Davis Laursen (MLC) 1:03, pinned Chet Wichmann (PLM) 5:11
170 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Dylan Zoucha (MLC) 1:13, tech fall by Kole Brack (WW) 15-0 (3:15)
182 – Brady Knott (1st)
Pinned Langdon Kohn (WW) 1:19, pinned Caleb Courter (MLC) 0:49, pinned Justin Kuta (PLM) 0:33
195 – Tommy Krejci
Pinned by Quran Cook (YUT) 0:12, pinned by Riley Donahoo (MLC) 0:26
Weeping Water Results
113-120 Girls – Riley Hohn (1st)
Pinned Rita Ceballos (JCC) 5:23, did not wrestle MaKayla Regler (WW)
113-120 Girls – MaKayla Regler (2nd)
Pinned Rita Ceballos (JCC) 2:00, did not wrestle Riley Hohn (WW)
106 – Lukas Gage
Pinned by Harley Drier (AUB) 1:25, maj. dec. James Watts (MLC) 13-3, pinned by Jesse Duba (FRI) 0:13
120 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Brock Hudson (LOU) 3:18, dec. by Ethan Avidano (CHS) 9-7 (OT)
152 – Jason Burch
Pinned Cody Gray (LOU) 1:26, dec. Drew Keller (AUB) 9-4, dec. by Brody Dickinson (FRE) 5-3, forfeit to Dedrick Dowding (PLY)
170 – Kole Brack
Dec. by Colton Wellman (JCC) 6-2, tech fall Reed Toelle (LOU) 15-0 (3:15), pinned by Caden Egr (YUT) 1:59
182 – Langdon Kohn
Pinned Vincent Hageman (EBT) 1:07, pinned by Brady Knott (LOU) 1:19, pinned Juan Basulto (SOU) 1:57, pinned by Wyatt Rowell (AUB) 1:44
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned Trent Hall (AUB) 1:44, pinned Evan Hopkins (SOU) 0:21, dec. Aldo Reyes (JCC) 4-1, pinned Kale Nordmeyer (MLC) 0:56