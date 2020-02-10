County wrestlers win medals at ECNC Meet

WEEPING WATER – Wrestlers from three Cass County schools battled opponents from a dozen other programs Friday at the conference tournament.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water participated in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet at Weeping Water Activities Center. The tournament featured nine league schools and six non-conference programs. ECNC schools invited Palmer, Tekamah-Herman, Tri County, East Butler, Southern and Friend to join the event.

Louisville captured fifth place with 84 points, Weeping Water was 12th with 38.5 points and Conestoga placed 13th with 34 points. Students from all three schools earned medals during the day.

Many members of Conestoga’s varsity lineup traveled to Weeping Water Activities Center but did not participate in the meet. They chose to save their energy for the upcoming Class C State Duals Wrestling Tournament. The state meet took place in Kearney on Saturday.

Carter Plowman (132 pounds) and Trace Widler (120) both captured medals for Conestoga. Plowman earned third place and Widler generated a fourth-place medal.