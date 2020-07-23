Cross country runners learn state classifications

LINCOLN – Girls and boys cross country runners from Cass County learned Wednesday which state classifications they would run in throughout 2020.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released information about girls and boys cross country programs across the state. The NSAA used enrollment figures from each district to divide programs into Classes A, B, C and D.
The NSAA grouped programs based on the total enrollment of both boys and girls in grades 9-11 in the previous academic year. The 60 largest schools were grouped in Classes A and B. Schools with a total enrollment of 850 and above will be in Class A and the remaining programs will be placed in Class B.
The next 60 largest schools will compete in Class C in 2020. The remaining cross country programs will participate in Class D.
There will be 32 programs in Class A this season. Omaha South will have the largest enrollment of 2,226 students. North Platte (896) will be the smallest program in the class.
There will be 28 cross country programs in Class B this fall. South Sioux City (849 students) will have the largest enrollment. York (332) and Omaha Gross (313) will be the smallest schools.
Plattsmouth will compete in Class B this season. The Blue Devils will have the 21st-largest enrollment of 383.
The PHS girls and boys squads will be members of the Trailblazer Conference for the first time this fall. Fellow league members Ralston (745), Beatrice (477) and Nebraska City (406 with Nebraska City Lourdes) will compete in Class B. Platteview (301) and Wahoo (255) will participate in Class C.
There will be 60 Class C programs. Aurora (305), Platteview (301) and Sidney (271) will have the largest Class C enrollments. Grand Island Central Catholic (122), Madison (122) and Wilber-Clatonia (122) will be the smallest Class C programs.
Three Cass County teams will run in Class C. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water will be a new co-op program this fall and will have an enrollment of 151. Conestoga (146) and Louisville (144) will join E-M/WW at many area meets.
E-M/WW will run in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Fellow league members Falls City (181), Auburn (179) and Malcolm (156) will take part in Class C. Johnson County Central (104), Palmyra (98) and Freeman (97) will compete in Class D.
Conestoga and Louisville will compete in the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Fellow league members Ashland-Greenwood (229), DC West (209), Arlington (176), Fort Calhoun (160), Syracuse (152), Raymond Central (151) and Logan View (139) will run in Class C. Yutan will participate in Class D.
There will be 108 Class D programs. Fillmore Central (119) and Red Cloud/Blue Hill (118) will be the largest Class D teams. Crawford (36), Cody-Kilgore (26) and Banner County (23) will have the smallest enrollments.
