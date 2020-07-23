Cross country runners learn state classifications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Girls and boys cross country runners from Cass County learned Wednesday which state classifications they would run in throughout 2020.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released information about girls and boys cross country programs across the state. The NSAA used enrollment figures from each district to divide programs into Classes A, B, C and D.

The NSAA grouped programs based on the total enrollment of both boys and girls in grades 9-11 in the previous academic year. The 60 largest schools were grouped in Classes A and B. Schools with a total enrollment of 850 and above will be in Class A and the remaining programs will be placed in Class B.

The next 60 largest schools will compete in Class C in 2020. The remaining cross country programs will participate in Class D.

There will be 32 programs in Class A this season. Omaha South will have the largest enrollment of 2,226 students. North Platte (896) will be the smallest program in the class.

There will be 28 cross country programs in Class B this fall. South Sioux City (849 students) will have the largest enrollment. York (332) and Omaha Gross (313) will be the smallest schools.