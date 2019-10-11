OMAHA – The faces of Cass County Central athletes changed from disappointed to delighted during the final inning of their subdistrict tournament victory.
The Crush rallied to defeat DC West/Omaha Concordia 6-5 in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. DC West/Omaha Concordia players looked like they had seized all of the momentum by scoring twice in the top of the seventh inning. The Crush produced the comeback victory by matching that run total in their final at-bats.
Cass County Central delivered a pair of rallies earlier in the game. The Falcons (11-13) scored twice in the opening inning at Omaha Skutt’s diamond. The Crush cut that lead in half in the bottom of the second. Lauren Votta led off with a single to left and advanced one base on a wild pitch. She scored on Erin Stohlmann’s single to the fence in center.
DC West/Omaha Concordia rebuilt the lead to 3-1 in the fifth on a single, stolen base, infield groundout and sacrifice fly. Cass County Central responded with three runs in its half of the fifth. Grace Cave reached base on an error and flew home on Keatyn Harrah’s deep double to right-center.
The team continued its rally after that. Reba Wilson drove a line drive to left and courtesy runner Treva Wright scored on an outfield error. Jennifer Katz moved Wilson to third base on an infield groundout, and Wilson made it 4-3 when she sprinted to the plate on a wild pitch.
The Crush kept the 4-3 lead intact until the seventh. Jasie Vieth led off the inning for the Falcons by singling to center. Kayla Lewis drew a one-out walk and both players moved ahead on a wild pitch. DC West/Omaha Concordia went ahead 6-5 after the Crush committed two errors on one play.
Cass County Central athletes made the most of their final chance at the plate. Katz drilled a leadoff single to center and Bailey Houchin knocked a single to right field. Votta then ended the game with one swing. Katz and Houchin both touched the plate on Votta’s winning double.
Votta guided Cass County Central’s offense with one double, two singles, one run and two RBI. Stohlmann produced one single, one walk and one RBI and Harrah reached base on one double and one error.
Houchin singled and walked, Wilson posted one single and one run and Katz and Brooklyn Rathe each had one single. Cave and Wright each scored once and Chrystal Meyer drew one walk.
Votta made four defensive assists at shortstop and Wilson and Kiera Brack each made two defensive assists. Katz added one defensive assist for the team.
Brack worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs with one strikeout. Katz pitched 2/3 of an inning and had two walks and one strikeout.
Cass County Central (14-13) advanced in the postseason tournament and split the season series with the Falcons. The victory also guaranteed the team would finish the year .500 or better.
DC West/Concordia 200 010 2 – 5 7 3
Cass County Central 010 030 2 – 6 8 2