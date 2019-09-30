AUBURN – Cass County Central gained momentum for the season’s final stretch on Saturday with two victories in the league softball tournament.
The Crush captured third place in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Cass County Central fell to Malcolm in the opening round and defeated Yutan/Mead and Freeman in the next two games. The tournament took place at Auburn City Recreation Complex.
Cass County Central improved to 12-12 on the year. The team has won three of its last four games.
Malcolm 5, Cass County Central 1
Cass County Central opened the tournament against the Clippers. Malcolm scored once in the opening inning and expanded the gap to 5-0 in the fourth. The Crush collected a solo run in the bottom of the fourth.
Brooklyn Rathe helped Cass County Central with two singles, one walk and one run. Chrystal Meyer and Keatyn Harrah each had one single and Reba Wilson and Cadence Porter both drew one walk.
Meyer allowed four earned runs and eight hits in the circle. She struck out four Clippers and threw 91 pitches.
Malcolm 102 200 – 5 8 0
Crush 000 100 – 1 4 0
Cass County Central 8, Yutan/Mead 7
Cass County Central claimed a back-and-forth game over the Patriots. Jennifer Katz scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning to cap the team’s comeback. Cass County Central rallied from a 7-4 deficit with four runs in the final frame.
Grace Cave played a key role for the Crush with one triple, two singles, two RBI and one run. Wilson collected one single, two walks, one RBI and one run, and Rathe delivered two singles, one run and one RBI.
Katz tallied one single, one walk, two RBI and one run. Zoe Houston had one walk and one run, Meyer walked twice and scored once and Harrah had one single. Kiera Brack drove in one run, Natania French scored once and Treva Wright had one single, one run and one RBI.
Brack helped the team with two defensive assists. Houston, Rathe, Harrah and Lauren Votta all made one defensive assist.
Brack tossed all five innings for the Crush. She scattered eight hits and struck out two Patriots.
Yutan/Mead 300 04 – 7 9 4
Crush 004 04 – 8 9 2
Cass County Central 8, Freeman 5
Cass County Central copied the comeback experience against Freeman. The team trailed 5-3 before exploding for five runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Crush held the Falcons scoreless in the sixth inning to win.
Katz belted a home run and double and scored twice in the game. She also walked once and had one RBI. Brack delivered a two-RBI home run and Votta posted one double, one single and two runs.
Rathe scored once and drove in two runs with a single and double. Erin Stohlmann and Wilson each singled and scored once, Houston blasted a RBI double and Cave and Bailey Houchin each singled once.
Votta produced three defensive assists in the infield. Houchin made two defensive assists and Wilson had one defensive assist.
Brack collected her second pitching victory of the day. She allowed three earned runs and struck out two Freeman batters.
Freeman 000 230 – 5 6 7
Crush 201 05x – 8 8 2