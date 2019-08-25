LINCOLN – Cass County Central made a productive trip to Lincoln on Saturday with a pair of victories at the Freeman Invite.
The Crush secured third place in the Silver Division of the tournament with triumphs over Polk County and Columbus Lakeview. Cass County Central improved to 3-1 on the young season.
Cass County Central 13, Polk County 5
The Crush and Polk County opened the pool-play portion of the tournament at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. Cass County Central dominated the game on offense. The team scored four times in each of the first two innings and posted five runs in the third.
Grace Cave helped the team’s offense with one single and one home run. She drove in four runs and scored once.
Reba Wilson generated two doubles, one single and two runs, and Lauren Votta reached base on one single, one double and one walk. She scored three times and drove in three runs. Brooklyn Rathe chipped in one double, two singles, two runs and two RBI for the Crush.
Chrystal Meyer collected one triple, two singles and three RBI, and Jennifer Katz reached base on two singles and one error. She crossed the plate three times. Erin Stohlmann produced one double, one single, one walk and one RBI and Treva Wright scored twice.
Votta produced four defensive assists and Meyer made three defensive assists. Wilson posted two defensive assists and Cave and Zoe Houston each had one defensive assist. Meyer worked all five innings and allowed nine hits and three earned runs. She struck out two Polk County batters.
Polk County 200 21 – 5 10 7
Crush 445 0x – 13 14 2
Falls City 9, Cass County Central 8
Cass County Central almost overcame a big deficit against the Tigers in the second pool-play game. The Crush fell behind 9-1 after Falls City scored six times in the third.
Cass County Central roared back with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. FCHS was able to cling to its 9-8 lead in the fifth inning.
Wilson sparked Cass County Central’s offense with one double, two singles and two runs. She also reached base once on an error. Votta and Houston both gave the Crush a lift with home runs. Votta finished with three RBI and one run and Houston had one home run, one single and two RBI.
Bailey Houchin singled twice, scored once and had one RBI. Rathe posted one single and one walk, Stohlmann tallied two singles and Katz and Kiera Brack each singled once. Wright scored once for the team.
Katz and Brack both pitched for the Crush. Katz struck out five Tigers and allowed four hits and four earned runs. Brack had two strikeouts and yielded three hits and one earned run.
Falls City 216 00 – 9 7 3
Crush 100 70 – 8 13 2
Cass County Central 13, Columbus Lakeview 1
The Crush stopped Columbus Lakeview in four innings in the third-place game. Cass County Central scored seven times in the opening inning and tacked on six runs after that. The team finished the matchup with ten hits.
Katz led the squad’s offense with two singles, one walk and four RBI. Rathe had one double, one run and three RBI and Wilson tallied one double, one walk, two runs and two RBI.
Houston singled twice, walked once and had two runs and one RBI. Cave produced two singles, two runs and one RBI, and Houchin generated one double, one single and two runs. Votta chipped in two singles and one run, Meyer had one walk and one RBI and Wright scored once.
Meyer tossed four innings and allowed five hits with two strikeouts. Votta made two defensive assists and Wilson, Houchin and Stohlmann all had one defensive assist.
Crush 703 3 – 13 10 0
Columbus Lakeview 010 0 – 1 6 5