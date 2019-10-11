OMAHA – Cass County Central squared off with several large schools this week during the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament.
The Crush traveled to Omaha Skutt for the postseason softball event. The team faced top-seeded Omaha Skutt in the first round and defeated DC West/Omaha Concordia in the elimination bracket. Bennington stopped the Crush in the next round of the elimination bracket.
Cass County Central finished its season 14-14. Bailey Houchin, Gracie Banks, Chrystal Meyer and Kaylee Tighe were the team’s four seniors.
Omaha Skutt 8, Cass County Central 0
Omaha Skutt’s Anna Newcomer and Hannah Camenzind highlighted the team’s victory with their work in the pitching circle on Oct. 7. The two Skyhawks combined on a no-hitter in the five-inning game. Newcomer had five strikeouts and walked two batters and Camenzind retired two hitters via strikeout.
The top-ranked Skyhawks (25-2) produced several extra-base hits at the plate. Emma Spizzirri, Ruby Meylan and Sophia Hoffman all posted home runs and Camenzind added one double. Hoffman finished the game with two singles, one home run and four RBI.
Zoe Houston and Reba Wilson each drew one walk for the Crush. Lauren Votta made two defensive assists and Chrystal Meyer and Wilson each had one defensive assist.
Cass County Central 000 00 – 0 0 0
Omaha Skutt 331 1x – 8 9 0
Bennington 8, Cass County Central 0
Bennington used a steady offense to collect the victory on Oct. 8. The team went ahead 2-0 in the opening inning and increased the gap to 5-0 in the third. The Badgers (14-14) ended action early with three additional runs.
Whitney Wullenwaber paced Bennington’s offense with one single, one double, one walk, one run and two RBI. Laurin Miller and Madalyn Elwood each drove in two runs and Cheyenne Flynn and Taylor Sedlacek each scored twice.
Bennington senior Avril Blume kept Cass County Central from gaining offensive rhythm. Blume allowed three hits and struck out ten batters.
Jennifer Katz, Keatyn Harrah and Wilson all collected hits for the Crush. Katz crushed a double and Harrah and Wilson each had singles. Wilson, Votta and Brooklyn Rathe all drew walks.
Wilson guided the Crush in the field with three defensive assists. Houchin and Votta each made one defensive assist.
Bennington 203 12 – 8 11 0
Cass County Central 000 00 – 0 3 3