Cass County Central pointed its season in a positive direction this week with road victories over Platteview and Freeman.
The Crush traveled to Springfield on Tuesday night and Pickrell on Thursday night for softball games. Cass County Central edged Platteview 4-3 and stopped Freeman 7-5. The team improved its season mark to 8-9.
Cass County Central 4, Platteview 3
Cass County Central defeated the Trojans with timely hitting at Springfield City Park. The Crush scored three runs in the third inning and added a key insurance run in the sixth. Platteview tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh but Cass County Central prevented a complete comeback.
Reba Wilson helped the Crush with one double, one single, one run scored and one run batted in. Jennifer Katz reached once on an error, singled once and had two RBI, and Grace Cave contributed one single, one run and one steal.
Bailey Houchin produced a RBI sacrifice fly, Erin Stohlmann had one single and Zoe Houston and Treva Wright each scored once. Stohlmann and Wright both walked once for the team and Houston was struck by a pitch.
Wilson made two defensive assists and Houston, Houchin and Lauren Votta all made one defensive assist. Kiera Brack struck out three Trojans and allowed one earned run in 4 2/3 innings of work. Katz posted four strikeouts and allowed one earned run in 2 1/3 innings in the circle.
Cass County Central 003 001 0 – 4 5 1
Platteview 100 100 1 – 3 6 1
Cass County Central 7, Freeman 5
The Crush ignited scoring fireworks in the fifth inning against Freeman. The team crossed the plate six times to change a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 lead. Freeman scratched across a solo run in the fifth and posted two runs in the seventh inning to create the final margin.
Votta and Wright each posted two hits and Katz had one hit, one walk and two RBI. Wilson added one RBI for the Crush.
Brack and Katz combined on the pitching victory. Brack struck out two Falcons in four innings and Katz had six strikeouts in three innings.
Cass County Central 001 060 0 – 7 6 2
Freeman 110 010 2 – 5 5 4