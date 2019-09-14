YUTAN – Cass County Central tried to battle back from an early deficit against Yutan/Mead on Thursday night.
The Patriots kept the Crush from completing a rally by staying locked in at the plate the whole game.
Yutan/Mead stopped Cass County Central 10-6 in a league matchup at Yutan. The Patriots finished with ten hits and posted runs in each of the first five innings.
Cass County Central erased Yutan/Mead’s 4-0 lead with a big inning in the top of the fourth. The Crush used several hits to score four times in the frame. Yutan/Mead regained an 8-4 lead in the bottom of the inning and added two insurance runs in the fifth.
Rachel Steinauer led the Patriots with two doubles, one triple, three runs scored and four runs batted in. Ellie Walden had two hits and two RBI and Hope Kult registered two singles and one RBI.
Kiera Brack, Reba Wilson and Grace Cave produced a large portion of Cass County Central’s offense. Brack singled twice, scored once and drove in three runs, and Cave knocked in a pair of runs with a triple. Wilson scored twice after slugging a double and triple in the game. She also drew one walk for the Crush.
Jennifer Katz collected one walk, one single and one run against the Patriots. Brooklyn Rathe and Zoe Houston each singled and scored once and Lauren Votta drove in one run. Brack and Rathe each stole one base.
Votta and Bailey Houchin helped the team with two defensive assists apiece. Katz, Wilson and Brack all made one defensive assist.
Cass County Central will resume its season Tuesday with a road matchup against Platteview. Varsity action is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Springfield City Park.
Cass County Central 000 420 0 – 6 8 3
Yutan/Mead 121 420 x – 10 10 1