LOUISVILLE – The final pitch in Monday night’s game between Cass County Central and Ashland-Greenwood sailed off Reba Wilson’s bat and landed in the best possible place for the Crush.
Wilson delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Crush defeat the Bluejays 2-1. Her hit to right field provided a dramatic ending to a game that kept fans captivated from start to finish. The pitching duel featured several defensive webgems by both sides and a series of smart plays from the Crush in the final frame.
Cass County Central co-head coach Molly Stieren said she and fellow co-head coach Kim Hammer were pleased with the outcome. The Crush won for the fourth time in their last six games and improved to 10-11. AGHS fell to 8-9.
“That was quite a game,” Stieren said. “Both teams pitched well and played good defense, so for us to come out with a win is really nice. This was a good game to be a part of tonight.”
Cass County Central starting pitcher Kiera Brack played a key role in the outcome. She scattered five hits and struck out a career-best six batters in seven scoreless innings. She handcuffed an Ashland-Greenwood team that had enjoyed success against other squads. The Bluejays had scored seven or more runs in seven previous games and had defeated Yutan/Mead 16-7 the week before.
“Kiera pitched great,” Stieren said. “Ashland-Greenwood’s a really good hitting team, so for her to come out and pitch the way she did was great to see. Our defense backed her up all night too. She pitched well and the girls made some great plays on defense behind her.”
Ashland-Greenwood starter Tatum Gossin matched zeroes on the scoreboard through the first seven innings. She had three strikeouts and limited the Crush to two hits and two walks in the stretch.
AGHS scored once in its half of the eighth and tried to shut down Cass County Central’s offense in the bottom of the inning. Erin Stohlmann began the frame on second base due to international tiebreaker rules, and Grace Cave laid down a bunt in order to move Stohlmann to third. Cave raced to second base and Stohlmann sprinted home after AGHS committed a throwing error on the play.
Zoe Houston then moved Cave to third base with an infield groundout. Wilson came to the plate with a game-clinching opportunity. She came through by driving a shallow fly ball down the right side of the diamond. It landed two feet inside the foul line to spark a celebration in the Crush dugout.
Stieren said every player made intelligent decisions for the Crush in the tiebreaker scenario.
“(A tiebreaker) doesn’t happen that often, but we’ve talked about what we want them to do in these types of situations,” Stieren said. “We have a lot of smart girls who understand the game really well, so that makes it easier.
“That was just what happened tonight. Erin’s a good baserunner and Grace did a really nice job of getting the bunt down and making things happen. Then Zoe got her to third and Reba came through with the hit. Everyone did their jobs.”
Wilson finished the night with one single, one walk and one RBI. Lauren Votta and Houston each singled once and Brack drew one walk. Cave and Stohlmann both added one run apiece.
Cass County Central will resume its season Saturday in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Auburn City Recreation Complex.
Ashland-Greenwood 000 000 01 – 1 5 1
Cass County Central 000 000 02 – 2 3 0