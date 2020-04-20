Curtis to continue soccer career for Bruins

Curtis saw varsity action as a freshman and logged extensive minutes as a sophomore. She registered nine shots on goal from her defensive position on the pitch in 2018.

Curtis became one of Conestoga’s top players in her junior season. She was a team captain and ended the 2019 campaign with four goals and three assists. She set up numerous scoring opportunities for the Cougars with her footwork and vision.

Conestoga finished its season 7-5. The Cougars secured the program’s first winning mark since 2016 and earned seven victories for the third time in five years.

Curtis said she enjoys playing soccer because it requires players to work toward a common goal. She said the camaraderie and cooperation she has experienced with her teammates have been key reasons for her love for the sport.

“I have played soccer since I was four years old and I have developed such a love and passion for the game,” Curtis said. “The thing I love most about it is the teamwork aspect of it all. In order to win a game it takes a team effort from every single person on the field. When everyone works together I’ve learned over the years that the scoreboard isn’t what matters most, it’s how the team played together and how much we improved.”

Curtis has earned multiple academic awards at Conestoga and has taken many advanced-level classes. She will major in business administration at Bellevue and would like to operate her own company after graduation.

