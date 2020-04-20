Curtis to continue soccer career for Bruins

CONESTOGA – Jenna Curtis has a long-term goal of starting a business either as a wedding planner or an interior designer.
She is planning to marry her loves of academics and athletics as a soccer player at Bellevue University next year.
Curtis recently signed a letter of intent to create a positive career on the soccer pitch for the Bruins. The Conestoga senior said she was excited about joining Bellevue’s program. She said head coach Tom White, assistant coach Amy Tilley and current players had helped her feel comfortable about her choice.
“I decided to continue my soccer career at Bellevue University because after I had visited the campus it felt very welcoming and the people there were so encouraging,” Curtis said. “After participating in a practice session with the other girls on the team I quickly realized that Coach Tom and Coach Tilley were the kind of coaches I knew would push me to my greatest potential and help me become a better player.”
White said he was happy to welcome Curtis to the program. He said her integrity and optimism would serve her well at the collegiate level.
“We are excited Jenna has signed,” White said. “It is great to continue our relationships with local clubs and high schools when it comes to Nebraska talent. It shows a lot about her character being a captain for both her club and high school teams.”
Curtis saw varsity action as a freshman and logged extensive minutes as a sophomore. She registered nine shots on goal from her defensive position on the pitch in 2018.
Curtis became one of Conestoga’s top players in her junior season. She was a team captain and ended the 2019 campaign with four goals and three assists. She set up numerous scoring opportunities for the Cougars with her footwork and vision.
Conestoga finished its season 7-5. The Cougars secured the program’s first winning mark since 2016 and earned seven victories for the third time in five years.
Curtis said she enjoys playing soccer because it requires players to work toward a common goal. She said the camaraderie and cooperation she has experienced with her teammates have been key reasons for her love for the sport.
“I have played soccer since I was four years old and I have developed such a love and passion for the game,” Curtis said. “The thing I love most about it is the teamwork aspect of it all. In order to win a game it takes a team effort from every single person on the field. When everyone works together I’ve learned over the years that the scoreboard isn’t what matters most, it’s how the team played together and how much we improved.”
Curtis has earned multiple academic awards at Conestoga and has taken many advanced-level classes. She will major in business administration at Bellevue and would like to operate her own company after graduation.
