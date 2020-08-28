Disabled phone lines, fire alarms cause changes to Plattsmouth activities

PLATTSMOUTH – Disabled phone lines and fire alarms have caused Plattsmouth High School officials to change times and locations for activities that were scheduled for tonight and Saturday.
PHS Activities Director Keith Maly said district officials learned Thursday that their phone lines had been accidentally cut on the high school campus. They later learned that the phone lines were connected with the fire alarm systems in the high school building and Plattsmouth Fitness Center, which meant the fire alarms were disabled as well.
Those two factors caused the district to cancel high school classes on Friday. Officials also realized they would be unable to host a football game on Friday night and volleyball tournament on Saturday. Maly said district officials were told that the phone lines and fire alarm systems would likely not be able to be reconnected until Monday.
“When we realized that the fire alarms were cut as well, then it became a safety issue,” Maly said. “That meant we wouldn’t be able to have activities here this weekend.”
Plattsmouth had been scheduled to host Blair in the season-opening football game tonight. Blair High School officials released a statement Friday afternoon that said the game had been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon. The Bears and Blue Devils will play at Blue Devil Stadium at 1 p.m.
Plattsmouth volleyball players had been scheduled to host the Plattsmouth Invite at 8 a.m. Saturday. Maly said Nebraska City will now be hosting the tournament at Nebraska City High School and Nebraska City Middle School. Action will begin at 9 a.m. at both locations.
Plattsmouth will play three matches at Nebraska City Middle School located at 909 1st Corso. The Blue Devils will face Ralston at 9 a.m., Arlington at 11 a.m. and Platteview at 2 p.m.
“We really appreciate Nebraska City working with us on this,” Maly said. “They’ve been very helpful.”
