Dix delivers state medal in distance race for PHS

OMAHA – Elijah Dix made his state track dreams come true Wednesday afternoon after two miles of intense running.

The Plattsmouth sophomore secured a state medal in the 3,200 meters at the Class B State Meet. He posted a sixth-place time of 9:59.96 in front of family, friends and teammates at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Dix smiled after the race and said he was happy with the way he ran. He produced a personal-best time in the event and earned his first state medal.

“It feels great,” Dix said. “It’s something I’ve been wanting since my freshman year, so it feels really good to get this accomplishment.”

Dix entered the race as one of the top runners in the state this year. He squared off with a deep field that featured many veteran athletes. The lineup included defending champion Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City and returning medalists Ian Salazar-Molina of Lexington, Colin Pinneo of York and Dawson Fricke of Blair.

Runners sprinted away from the starting line and maintained a fast pace during the opening turns of the eight-lap race. Dix said he noticed the strong start from his opponents and updated his strategy to keep up with the leaders.

“It felt really quick,” Dix said. “I’m used to going out on a 5:10 first mile, but I adjusted to it and tried to stay up near the lead.”

Dix finished his first lap in 1:10.741 and produced times of 1:15.688, 1:14.391 and 1:17.087 on his next three laps. Those performances helped him become one of eight runners who were jockeying for position in the medal terrain.

Dix posted splits of 1:18.203, 1:18.702 and 1:17.797 in his next three laps to set himself up for the final stretch. He found extra fuel in the gas tank and ended the race with his fastest 400 meters of the afternoon. He delivered a time of 1:07.343 to secure his sixth-place medal.

“My goal coming in was to stay in the top ten,” Dix said. “I’m happy I could do that.”

Salazar-Molina captured the state championship with a winning time of 9:36.81. He edged Ejerso at the finish line in a close battle. Ejerso pocketed a second-place medal in 9:38.15.

Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas (9:50.99) collected third place in the event. Riley Boonstra of Norris (9:52.20) and Conner Ross of Elkhorn North (9:59.66) finished fourth and fifth.

Dix delivered one of Plattsmouth’s top performances in the 3,200 meters in recent memory. He became just the second PHS boy in the past 15 years to break the 10-minute barrier. Adam Mitteis (9:25.82, 2007) is the only other Blue Devil to accomplish the feat in that timespan.

Dix ended his season with eight medals in the 3,200 meters. He finished first in the race at six track meets and was the Trailblazer Conference champion. He also earned championships at the Platteview Invite, Plattsmouth Invite, Bennington Invite, Cougar Invite and District B-1 Meet.

