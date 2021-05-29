Druskis to play softball at BVU

Druskis earned the team’s Most Valuable Player Award as a junior for her accomplishments. She batted .462 and produced 43 hits, 11 RBI and 33 runs. She set a school-best mark with 22 steals and collected a .940 fielding percentage with her glove. EMC coaches honored her with a spot on the league’s first team.

Druskis capped her Plattsmouth career with a .375 batting average and .432 on-base percentage as a senior. She connected on 17 singles, ten doubles and three triples for PHS and scored 24 times. She stole 11 bases and drove in 12 runs.

Druskis also made a key defensive impact on the squad. She collected 30 putouts and five defensive assists from her spot in center field, and she finished the season with zero errors in the outfield. She earned Plattsmouth’s Golden Glove Award for her efforts. Trailblazer Conference coaches selected her for the league’s second team.

Druskis said she had fun sharing time with her classmates and friends on the softball diamond. She said everyone in the Blue Devil dugout made it a memorable experience for her.

“What I enjoyed most about playing at Plattsmouth was playing with my close friends and always having my classmates there to support me,” Druskis said. “And also a huge thank you to the coaches at Plattsmouth for pushing me to be my best.”

Druskis is planning to major in biomedicine at Buena Vista. She has earned academic honors during her Plattsmouth career and has participated in both softball and track and field.

