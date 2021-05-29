Druskis to play softball at BVU

PLATTSMOUTH – Paige Druskis has gained a positive reputation in Plattsmouth for her hustle and heart on softball diamonds.
She is planning to produce the same type of sterling achievements on collegiate basepaths next season.
Druskis recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Buena Vista University. The American Rivers Conference program won 19 games this spring and advanced to the third day of the league tournament.
Druskis said the lakeside campus in Storm Lake, Iowa, felt like home as soon as she stepped foot on it. She said the welcoming atmosphere there made it an attractive place to continue her academic and athletic careers.
“I’m looking forward to creating a new bond with new people I’ve never met, and creating a chemistry with a team I’m new on,” Druskis said. “Also, BVU’s head coach took me in as her own before I even committed, which made it feel more like family.”
Druskis played on the varsity team all four years at Plattsmouth. She made an immediate impact her freshman season with a .362 batting average and .400 on-base percentage. She collected 29 hits and 14 runs batted in at the plate and posted a .974 fielding percentage. She earned the team’s Rookie of the Year Award for her work.
That positive production continued in her sophomore campaign. Druskis batted .410 and generated a .449 on-base percentage with 35 singles, four doubles and two triples. She touched home plate 26 times and caught 49 fly balls in center field. She was an honorable mention All-Eastern Midlands Conference selection.
Druskis earned the team’s Most Valuable Player Award as a junior for her accomplishments. She batted .462 and produced 43 hits, 11 RBI and 33 runs. She set a school-best mark with 22 steals and collected a .940 fielding percentage with her glove. EMC coaches honored her with a spot on the league’s first team.
Druskis capped her Plattsmouth career with a .375 batting average and .432 on-base percentage as a senior. She connected on 17 singles, ten doubles and three triples for PHS and scored 24 times. She stole 11 bases and drove in 12 runs.
Druskis also made a key defensive impact on the squad. She collected 30 putouts and five defensive assists from her spot in center field, and she finished the season with zero errors in the outfield. She earned Plattsmouth’s Golden Glove Award for her efforts. Trailblazer Conference coaches selected her for the league’s second team.
Druskis said she had fun sharing time with her classmates and friends on the softball diamond. She said everyone in the Blue Devil dugout made it a memorable experience for her.
“What I enjoyed most about playing at Plattsmouth was playing with my close friends and always having my classmates there to support me,” Druskis said. “And also a huge thank you to the coaches at Plattsmouth for pushing me to be my best.”
Druskis is planning to major in biomedicine at Buena Vista. She has earned academic honors during her Plattsmouth career and has participated in both softball and track and field.