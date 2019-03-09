WATERTOWN, S.D. – Plattsmouth graduate Connor Dukes has helped Bellevue University in many ways on the court throughout his career.
He recently captured a prestigious award for his work representing the Bruins outside the basketball sidelines as well.
Dukes received a Champions of Character Award from the North Star Athletic Association at the NSAA league banquet Feb. 23. Each winter sports head coach in the NSAA could nominate one person on their roster for the award. Dukes was the Champion of Character representative for Bellevue’s men’s basketball program.
NSAA officials began the Champions of Character program to recognize students who displayed positive character traits at their schools and in their communities. These traits include integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
Bellevue had two players receive the award at the banquet. Bellevue women’s basketball player Shanae Collins joined Dukes on the list of Champions of Character recipients.
Bellevue’s season came to an end Feb. 24 in the NSAA Tournament championship game. Mayville State won the title 66-55 over the Bruins. Dukes finished the contest with six points, two rebounds and two blocks. BU ended its season 19-14.
Dukes appeared in all 33 games this season and started 17 times for the Bruins. He collected 215 points, 86 rebounds, 36 assists, 17 steals and 13 blocks. He made 39.3 percent of his 3-point attempts (46-of-117) and 44.0 percent of his total field-goal tries (73-of-166).
Dukes played at Peru State in the 2015-16 season before transferring to Bellevue. He redshirted the following year and began playing for the Bruins in 2017-18. He will have one more season of eligibility at Bellevue.