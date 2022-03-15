Dwyer selected for All-Star coaching spot

MURDOCK – Paul Dwyer has helped Elmwood-Murdock students reach successful destinations for more than two decades at the school.

He will have a chance to steer an All-Star girls basketball team in a positive direction later this summer.

Nebraska Coaches Association officials announced this past week that Dwyer would be one of four coaches to participate in the 2022 All-Star Girls Basketball Game. Matt Kern of York will be head coach and Dwyer will be assistant coach of the Blue Team. Aaron Sterup of North Bend Central will be head coach and Evan Smith of Adams Central will be assistant coach of the Red Team.

The 42nd NCA All-Star Girls Basketball Game will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Lincoln North Star. The game will include many of the best girls basketball players from across Nebraska.

Every coach who is a member of the NCA is eligible to nominate students in the Class of 2022 to play in the game. Coaches across the state then receive evaluation forms with the names of the senior nominees. Results from the evaluations are tabulated and sent to an All-Star Game selection committee, which then chooses the final list of players.

Dwyer, Kern, Sterup and Smith also went through a statewide selection process. Head coaches and sports advisory committee members could nominate coaches to be considered for the honor. Each coach’s career statistics, longevity and impact on the community were taken into consideration.

A group comprised of sports advisory committee and at-large committee members determined the selections of one head and one assistant coach for each team. Coaches lead their squads in several practices before appearing in the basketball game at Lincoln North Star.

Dwyer is the technology coordinator for Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools and is head girls basketball coach. He played basketball at Dakota State University from 1985-89 and earned the Robert “Dusty” Andersen Memorial Award in 1988. University officials present the award each year to an outstanding athlete in either basketball or baseball.

Dwyer coached in the South Dakota towns of Ramona, Waubay and Arlington before accepting a job in Bartley, Neb. He began working at Elmwood-Murdock in the fall of 2000.

Dwyer served as an assistant girls basketball coach for many years and helped the Knights achieve success both on the court and in the classroom. He began his head coaching duties in the 2019-20 campaign.

Dwyer led the Knights to the state tournament each of the past two seasons. This year’s team finished 23-4 and went undefeated against East Central Nebraska Conference opponents. Elmwood-Murdock swept the regular-season and league tournament titles and qualified for state for the seventh time in school history.

