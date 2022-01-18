E-M athletes face Oakland-Craig

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes squared off with Oakland-Craig on Saturday afternoon in a varsity doubleheader at Murdock.

Oakland-Craig 52, Elmwood-Murdock girls 32

Oakland-Craig opened the game with accurate offense against the Knights. The team scored 15 points in the first period and added 16 points in the next eight minutes. Chaney Nelson, Sadie Nelson, Gretchen Seagren and Bailey Pelan each sank multiple baskets for OCHS in the first half.

Elmwood-Murdock (13-2) closed the gap to 34-24 with strong defense in the third period. Chaney Nelson helped Oakland-Craig seal the victory with a 13-point outburst in the fourth quarter. She drained four three throws and four baskets in the final stretch.

OCHS (10-3) defeated a ranked opponent for the second straight week. The team posted a 55-42 victory over Sidney (13-2) in Kearney on Jan. 8. Oakland-Craig’s three losses have all been by single digits.

Chaney Nelson led Oakland-Craig with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Sadie Nelson posted 11 points, three rebounds and three assists and Seagren added ten points, four boards and two steals. OCHS scored 26 points in the paint and made 11 steals during the day.

Brenna Schmidt helped Elmwood-Murdock with a double-double of ten points and 11 rebounds. She also made two blocks and one pass deflection.

Sela Rikli grabbed seven rebounds for Elmwood-Murdock, and Lexi Bacon secured eight points, six rebounds and one steal. Laney Frahm produced five points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection, and Tatum Backemeyer netted six points, one assist and one pass deflection.

Bailey Frahm ended the game with three points, four pass deflections, one rebound and one steal. Ella Zierott tallied two assists and three pass deflections and Jordan Vogler hauled in two rebounds. Madie Justesen collected one rebound and Charley Hanes, Cassidy Callaway, Jacie Fleischman, Isabelle Halferty and Ava Hohman saw court time.

Elmwood-Murdock will have a week of practice before resuming the season. The team’s next game will be a 6 p.m. matchup at Freeman on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Oakland-Craig 15 16 3 18 – 52 Elmwood-Murdock 9 10 5 8 – 32 Oakland-Craig (52) C. Nelson 7-15 5-8 20, Guzinski 1-5 2-5 4, L. Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, S. Nelson 3-12 4-6 11, S. Johnson 0-1 3-4 3, Rennerfeldt 0-3 0-0 0, Seagren 4-7 0-0 10, Pelan 2-4 0-2 4, M. Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Selken 0-0 0-0 0, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 14-25 52. Elmwood-Murdock (32) Rikli 0-2 0-0 0, B. Frahm 1-11 1-4 3, Zierott 0-3 0-0 0, Bacon 2-8 4-6 8, Schmidt 4-7 2-4 10, Backemeyer 2-10 0-2 6, L. Frahm 1-1 2-2 5, Vogler 0-2 0-2 0, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-1 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0, Halferty 0-0 0-0 0, Hohman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-45 9-20 32.

Oakland-Craig 53, Elmwood-Murdock boys 50 (OT)

Oakland-Craig and Elmwood-Murdock needed overtime to decide the outcome of a dramatic game.

Elmwood-Murdock forced extra time by outplaying OCHS in the second half. The Knights sliced a 25-15 halftime deficit to 37-32 in the third quarter, and the team completed the comeback with a 16-point outburst in the fourth quarter. OCHS scored five points in overtime to leave E-M’s gym with the victory.

Oakland-Craig (7-6) played its second overtime game of the year. The team lost to Howells-Dodge 60-54 in early December. Howells-Dodge is currently 12-1. Two of the squad’s other setbacks have been to ranked opponents Clarkson/Leigh (59-54) and Malcolm (50-43).

Carson Thomsen led Oakland-Craig with 18 points. Grant Seagren (12) and Grady Gatewood (10) also scored in double figures for the team.

Nate Rust guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 17 points. Riley Wilson (12) and Reid Fletcher (11) added double-figure point totals for the team. Tyson Mans posted six points, Henry Coleman scored three points and Sam Clements collected one point.

Elmwood-Murdock will have a week off until a 7:30 p.m. game at Freeman on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Oakland-Craig 13 12 12 11 5 – 53 Elmwood-Murdock 11 4 17 16 2 – 50 Oakland-Craig (53) Gatewood 10, Thomsen 18, Anderson 4, Selk 0, Seagren 12, Bryan 6, Benne 3, Pearson 0. Elmwood-Murdock (50) Rust 17, Coleman 3, Wilson 12, Fletcher 11, Mans 6, Clements 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.