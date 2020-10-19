E-M athletes play in volleyball invite

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes squared off with four schools Saturday during a full day of volleyball in Lincoln Christian’s gym.
The Knights joined eight other programs at the Lincoln Christian Invite. Elmwood-Murdock battled Auburn, Elkhorn North, Nebraska City and Lincoln Christian at the tournament. Matches took place in the high school and elementary school gyms on the LCS campus.
Auburn 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Auburn edged the Knights 25-16, 25-23 in Elmwood-Murdock’s first match of the tournament.
The teams remained close during the first portion of game one. A kill from Lexi Bacon pulled the Knights within 7-6, and a kill by Bailey Frahm kept the score at 15-13. Carly Gardner then delivered several kills during a scoring spree that gave Auburn the victory.
The Bulldogs and Knights traded points during a dramatic second game. Auburn pulled ahead 17-11 but E-M fought back with six unanswered points. A kill by Bacon tied things at 22-22, and two straight kills from Auburn gave the team match point. E-M remained in contention after a net violation, but AHS used an E-M hitting error to seal the contest.
Brenna Schmidt guided Elmwood-Murdock with eight kills on 18 swings. Bacon went 9-of-10 serving with one ace and added two kills, seven digs and nine serve receptions. Tatum Backemeyer made eight digs and 22 serve receptions, and Laney Frahm had nine assists, five digs and one ace.
Bailey Frahm ended the match with three kills and two digs, and Madison Justesen pocketed five digs and five serve receptions for E-M. Jordan Vogler generated two kills and four digs, Abby Petersen had one kill and one dig and Sela Rikli made six assists and one dig. Ella Zierott saw court time for the team.
Elkhorn North 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Elkhorn North collected a 25-16, 25-19 triumph in a battle of young teams.
Reese Booth – the daughter of Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth – led Elkhorn North with 23 assists, three kills, five aces and six digs. Grace Heaney and Hannah Nadgwick each added six kills for the Wolves.
Schmidt paced E-M’s scoring attack with six kills. Bacon and Vogler each notched two kills and Zierott, Petersen, Backemeyer and Bailey Frahm added one kill apiece.
Rikli posted two aces and five assists, Laney Frahm had six assists and four digs and Backemeyer made 14 digs and nine serve receptions. Bacon poured in 16 serve receptions and seven digs and Bailey Frahm and Petersen each posted one ace.
Justesen collected five digs and eight serve receptions and Vogler pitched in four digs during the match.
Nebraska City 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Nebraska City generated a 25-18, 25-13 victory in the third match of the day. Halle Thompson led the Pioneers with eight kills and Rachel Russell added six kills. The Pioneers limited E-M’s scoring chances with 41 digs.
Lincoln Christian 2, Elmwood-Murdock 1
Lincoln Christian claimed a 25-22, 18-25, 25-19 victory in the final match of the tournament.
Schmidt and Bacon both played big roles for Elmwood-Murdock. Schmidt ended the contest with ten kills, one ace, three solo blocks, three digs and one assist. Bacon contributed seven kills, one ace, 12 digs and 26 serve receptions.
Backemeyer posted a double-double of 15 digs and 15 serve receptions, and Justesen helped the team with four digs, two assists, 13 serve receptions and one ace. Laney Frahm pocketed 13 assists and ten digs and Bailey Frahm secured five kills and three digs.
Petersen delivered four kills, two aces and nine digs for the Knights. Vogler made one kill, two digs and one assist, and Rikli ended the match with eight assists and one dig. Zierott chipped in one dig and a 4-of-4 effort at the service line.
Elmwood-Murdock (14-17) will play in the Subdistrict D1-1 Tournament Oct. 26-27 at a site to be determined. Elmwood-Murdock, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson-Brock, Pawnee City and Southern will play in the subdistrict.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!