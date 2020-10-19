E-M athletes play in volleyball invite

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock athletes squared off with four schools Saturday during a full day of volleyball in Lincoln Christian’s gym.

The Knights joined eight other programs at the Lincoln Christian Invite. Elmwood-Murdock battled Auburn, Elkhorn North, Nebraska City and Lincoln Christian at the tournament. Matches took place in the high school and elementary school gyms on the LCS campus.

Auburn 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Auburn edged the Knights 25-16, 25-23 in Elmwood-Murdock’s first match of the tournament.

The teams remained close during the first portion of game one. A kill from Lexi Bacon pulled the Knights within 7-6, and a kill by Bailey Frahm kept the score at 15-13. Carly Gardner then delivered several kills during a scoring spree that gave Auburn the victory.

The Bulldogs and Knights traded points during a dramatic second game. Auburn pulled ahead 17-11 but E-M fought back with six unanswered points. A kill by Bacon tied things at 22-22, and two straight kills from Auburn gave the team match point. E-M remained in contention after a net violation, but AHS used an E-M hitting error to seal the contest.