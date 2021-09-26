E-M athletes produce successful golf swings

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students enjoyed winning performances this week at a pair of golfing events.
Elmwood-Murdock Triangular
The Knights hosted athletes from Arlington and Cedar Bluffs on Thursday afternoon. Teenagers played nine holes at Grandpa’s Woods for the triangular.
E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the way the Knights performed during the day. Elmwood-Murdock carded a team score of 206 and Cedar Bluffs posted a 237. Arlington did not have enough golfers to compile a team total.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Claire Ernst captured medalist honors with a 49. E-M teammate Madi Lambert produced a second-place round of 50.
Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results
Madi Lambert 50, Claire Ernst 49, Ella Zierott 53, Jacie Fleischman 54, Elly West 65
Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results
Rose Offner 60, Isabelle Halferty 53
Cedar Bluffs Results
Elly Samek 54, Addy Sweeny 56, Morgan Barnhart 65, Summer Sukstorf 62
Arlington Results
Kaylie Erwin 60, Sarah Rhea 60
Arlington Invite
The Knights traveled to Fremont on Tuesday for the Arlington Invite. Elmwood-Murdock finished seventh in the event with a team score of 518.
Ernst and Zierott guided Elmwood-Murdock with the top rounds of their careers. Ernst earned an 11th-place medal with a 115 and Zierott fired a score of 131.
“We had a season-best team score on a Fremont Golf Club course that is tough to score on with many trees, significant rough and fast greens,” Backemeyer said. “Claire easily had a career best today along with Ella also shooting a career best.”
Lambert, Fleischman and West added scores for Elmwood-Murdock. Ashland-Greenwood (453) edged Blair by one stroke for the team championship. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper earned medalist honors with a 91.
Team Results
Ashland-Greenwood 453, Blair 454, Bennington JV 465, Archbishop Bergan 487, Oakland-Craig 493, Fremont JV 506, Elmwood-Murdock 518, Palmyra 557, Cedar Bluffs 582, Elkhorn JV 606, Arlington, West Point-Beemer no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Brook Diekemper (WPB) 91, 2) Kara Selken (OCR) 103, 3) Olivia Fedde (ABR) 106, 4) Annalise Ptacek (AGHS) 107, 5) Anna Moore (BLA) 108, 6) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 109, 7) Elayna Urbanec (BEN) 111, 8) Mallory Stirek (BLA) 112, 9) Emma Foland (BEN) 113, 10) Shelbie Woerman (WPB) 114, 11) Grace Gambaiana (AGHS) 115, 11) Claire Ernst (EM) 115, 11) Olivia Prauner (ABR) 115, 14) Emma Wilson (BLA) 117, 14) Carrie Truhlsen (BLA) 117
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Madi Lambert 67-62 129, Jacie Fleischman 72-71 143, Elly West 79-73 152, Ella Zierott 66-65 131, Claire Ernst 55-60 115