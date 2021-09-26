E-M athletes produce successful golf swings

Arlington Results

Kaylie Erwin 60, Sarah Rhea 60

Arlington Invite

The Knights traveled to Fremont on Tuesday for the Arlington Invite. Elmwood-Murdock finished seventh in the event with a team score of 518.

Ernst and Zierott guided Elmwood-Murdock with the top rounds of their careers. Ernst earned an 11th-place medal with a 115 and Zierott fired a score of 131.

“We had a season-best team score on a Fremont Golf Club course that is tough to score on with many trees, significant rough and fast greens,” Backemeyer said. “Claire easily had a career best today along with Ella also shooting a career best.”

Lambert, Fleischman and West added scores for Elmwood-Murdock. Ashland-Greenwood (453) edged Blair by one stroke for the team championship. West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper earned medalist honors with a 91.

Team Results