E-M battles Bergan in state semifinals

LINCOLN – State volleyball fans watched two of the top Class D-1 teams in Nebraska go toe to toe for nearly two hours on Friday.

Archbishop Bergan inched across the finish line just ahead of Elmwood-Murdock in the down-to-the-wire race.

Third-seeded ABHS stopped seventh-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11 in the semifinals of the Class D-1 State Tournament. The teams compiled dozens of long rallies in a match that needed all five games to decide a winner. Archbishop Bergan advanced to the Class D-1 championship contest for the fourth straight season.

ABHS had defeated Elmwood-Murdock 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20 in the subdistrict tournament in late October. E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said the Knights entered the state matchup with the knowledge that they could come out on top. The team was still surfing on a wave of momentum from the previous day’s victory over second-seeded Mead.

“Today the girls had a lot of confidence and came in here believing we were going to win,” Justesen said. “In the subdistrict match I think we played with the mindset of trying not to lose, which meant we were more cautious with everything we did. Today we came in with the exact opposite mindset.

“The girls were really focused and we believed in ourselves, which I was happy to see. They were really playing well and were having fun during the first couple of sets. We got a little tight towards the end and didn’t play with the same kind of flow. Bergan’s a great team, but we reverted back to some of those things that gave us trouble in subdistricts.”

Archbishop Bergan, which won the state title in 2018 and finished second each of the past two seasons, built leads of 9-6 and 20-14 in game one. A kill by Laney Frahm and ace block from Brenna Schmidt helped E-M deadlock things at 21-21, but ABHS (27-10) won four of the next five points.

Elmwood-Murdock (23-10) responded with a comeback in game two. The Knights trailed 12-6 before surging into the driver’s seat. Schmidt crushed three kills to tie the score at 13-13, and Sela Rikli’s attack two points later fell over the net for a 15-13 lead. ABHS stayed within 24-22 before Schmidt finished it off with a kill.

The Knights used two ace blocks from Laney Frahm and two slide kills by Schmidt to jump ahead 4-2 in game three. Bailey Frahm ended a pinball-style rally with a kill to keep it tied at 9-9, and Tatum Backemeyer registered an ace to give E-M a 15-13 lead. Jordan Vogler, Bailey Frahm and Schmidt nailed kills down the stretch to help the Knights win 25-19.

The teams were tied at 15-15 in game four before Archbishop Bergan crawled ahead with a mini-run. E-M fought off two game points to stay within 24-20, but Kaitlyn Mlnarik knotted up the match with an ace block.

That set up a decisive fifth game that swung in favor of ABHS. The team went up 6-1 and took a 14-8 lead on an ace by Adler Gilfry. Elmwood-Murdock won the next three points before Carlee Hapke launched a kill into the center of the court.

Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock with 24 kills and three ace blocks. Vogler generated 12 kills, Rikli produced five kills and two aces and Bailey Frahm tallied eight kills and two ace blocks.

Laney Frahm collected three aces and two ace blocks and Lexi Bacon posted two kills and one ace. Madie Justesen and Backemeyer each carded one ace for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock will have a chance to earn bronze medals in the third-place match. The Knights will face fourth-seeded Nebraska Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Northeast. Top-seeded Howells-Dodge rallied past the Eagles 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5 in Friday morning’s first semifinal.

“It’s the first time that we’ve ever been in this position, so the girls have already accomplished a lot,” Justesen said. “They’re all great kids and it’s going to be fun to get to play together one more time.

“Playing in the third-place match is not something to be taken lightly. There are a lot of good teams in the state who would like to be in our shoes, so we’re going to give it everything we have tomorrow for sure.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.