E-M boys capture silver medals at home tournament

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock boys gained confidence on their home court during a pair of holiday tournament games this week.

The Knights hosted the Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. E-M took down Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in the first round and played a close game against Omaha Concordia in the title matchup.

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 41

Elmwood-Murdock placed many successful shots under the team’s Christmas tree in the first-round game. The Knights scored on four of their first six trips against LV/SS and went up 19-8 after one quarter. The team added points on the first four trips of the second quarter to build a 28-10 lead.

E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said he was pleased with the team’s approach to the game. The Knights spent six days away from the gym due to winter weather and the state-mandated moratorium. They showed little signs of a layoff with their crisp approach on offense.

“We were able to get off to a fast start, which helped us out a lot today,” Pryor said. “The guys did a nice job of getting the offense going against them early. Sometimes when you’re coming off a long break the offense can be down a bit, but the guys did a really good job of focusing and running the offense well. I was very happy with that.”

Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman and Nate Rust scored for Elmwood-Murdock within the first three minutes of the game. Rust splashed home a 3-pointer off an assist from Coleman to make it 10-0, and he scored another trey off an assist from Tyson Mans later in the period.

Pryor said he was happy with the way the team passed the basketball throughout the game. E-M finished with eight assists and moved the ball both inside and outside the paint.

“Our offense flows much better when we’re passing the ball well and finding open teammates,” Pryor said. “The guys did a great job of doing that today. Logan View’s got a good team, so we needed to take care of the ball and get it in the right spots in order to score against them.”

A 3-pointer from Rust five seconds before halftime gave E-M a 36-15 lead at the break. A short jumper from Mans created a 49-29 gap early in the fourth quarter, and baskets from Coleman and Fletcher on inbounds plays preserved a 16-point lead with four minutes to go.

Rust helped the Knights with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Mans collected 13 points, six assists and three rebounds, Coleman posted 16 points and five boards and Fletcher tallied nine points, six rebounds and one assist.

Riley Wilson delivered four rebounds and one assist and Braden Mommens tallied one rebound and one steal. Sam Clements, Jeston Junker and Rylan Kastens gave the Knights defensive minutes in the victory.

Elmwood-Murdock won its fourth game in a row. The team defeated Falls City 58-37 in its last game before Christmas break.

“We’re making a lot of good progress,” Pryor said. “We played well against Falls City right before the break, and we came out here today and played well too. I think the guys are excited about the way the season has gone so far.”

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 8 7 14 12 – 41

Elmwood-Murdock 19 17 11 10 – 57

Elmwood-Murdock (57)

Rust 19, Wilson 0, Coleman 16, Mans 13, Fletcher 9, Clements 0, Mommens 0, Junker 0, Kastens 0.

Omaha Concordia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 43

Omaha Concordia edged the Knights in Thursday’s championship game. OCHS (6-1) and Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) were tied 29-29 after three quarters. The Mustangs led 34-30 with five minutes to play and held off E-M down the stretch to win.

Elmwood-Murdock will resume the season Tuesday night with home games against Falls City Sacred Heart. The girls will play at 6 p.m. and the boys will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Omaha Concordia 13 7 9 20 – 49

Elmwood-Murdock 8 12 9 14 – 43

Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament Results

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 41

Omaha Concordia 72, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Thursday, Dec. 29

Third place: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26

First place: Omaha Concordia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 43