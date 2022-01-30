E-M boys collect victory in conference tournament

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock boys didn’t push the panic button when Falls City made a scoring run midway through the second half.

That poise on the court helped the Knights capture a victory in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.

Eighth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock stopped ninth-seeded Falls City 57-50 on Saturday afternoon. E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said the team showed mental toughness after Falls City erased a 36-29 deficit late in the third quarter. The Knights responded by scoring the first nine points of the fourth period to retake the lead for good.

“We played Falls City earlier in the year, and they’re much improved from back then,” Pryor said. “We knew right off the bat today that it was going to be a tough battle, and our kids did a great job of playing hard the entire way through.

“When they made their run in the third quarter, our kids didn’t panic, and that’s something I’m really proud of. That’s been a focus of ours in practice the whole season, and the guys showed today that they aren’t going to panic if something doesn’t go our way.”

Falls City (4-14) stayed with Elmwood-Murdock (6-11) throughout the first half. Jaxyn Strauss buried two baskets to help the Tigers go up 8-7, and Rayce Farmer’s 3-pointer late in the period kept Falls City ahead 11-9.

Elmwood-Murdock began to find scoring success in the second quarter. Tyson Mans produced a drive and free throw to give the Knights a 16-15 lead, and Nate Rust drained consecutive treys to make it 22-18. Mans and Sam Clements then poured in baskets in the lane to help Elmwood-Murdock take a 26-22 halftime edge.

“Early on we weren’t attacking the basket very well and weren’t making crisp passes, but the guys did a much better job of that as the game went on,” Pryor said. “That made a big difference in how things turned out. Our passing led to some high-quality shots that went in for us.”

Henry Coleman’s assist to Reid Fletcher for a 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the third quarter gave E-M a 36-29 lead. The Tigers tried to change momentum in the final 2:14 of the period. The team went on a 12-4 run that featured points on five straight trips.

Elmwood-Murdock responded to the threat with disciplined offense and defense. The Knights held Falls City scoreless for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and enjoyed accurate shooting on their end of the floor. E-M athletes posted points on nine of their 11 trips in the period. Mans sealed the victory with a fast-break layup with 17 seconds to go.

Fletcher helped the Knights with 17 points, nine rebounds and one block. Mans poured in 16 points, two rebounds and one assist, and Coleman contributed eight points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Rust pocketed eight points, two assists, one steal and one rebound as the team’s point guard. Riley Wilson generated six points and two rebounds and Clements tallied two points and two rebounds. Braden Mommens used his defensive skills to make a difference in the paint. He took one charge and grabbed one rebound.

Elmwood-Murdock will continue the ECNC Tournament Monday night. The team will travel to top-seeded Freeman for a 7 p.m. game. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Falls City 11 11 19 9 – 50

Elmwood-Murdock 9 17 14 17 – 57

Falls City (50)

Butrick 4-9 0-0 9, Farmer 2-3 0-0 6, Bredemeier 4-9 0-0 11, Strauss 5-13 0-0 12, Craig 5-8 2-2 12, Eickhoff 0-2 0-0 0, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 2-2 50.

Elmwood-Murdock (57)

Rust 2-6 2-2 8, Coleman 3-6 2-2 8, Mommens 0-0 0-0 0, Fletcher 7-16 0-0 17, Mans 6-10 4-5 16, Wilson 2-4 1-2 6, Clements 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-43 9-11 57.

