MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock boys ensured the first-place plaque of their home tournament would remain in town after this weekend.
The Knights captured the championship of the Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament with a pair of victories. E-M defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Friday and stopped Fort Calhoun Saturday afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock improved its season mark to 5-4.
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34
Elmwood-Murdock pulled away from the Raiders (4-5) as the game moved along. The team outscored Omaha Brownell-Talbot in every quarter to earn the double-digit triumph.
Noah Willey (17 points) and Carter Bornemeier (16) paced the team’s offense. Nick Langfeldt scored eight points, Nolan Langfeldt had seven points and Massimo Lojing added two points.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 7 14 6 7 – 34
Elmwood-Murdock 9 18 11 12 – 50
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Fort Calhoun 34
The Knights put Fort Calhoun in an unfavorable spot early in the title game. E-M burst out to a 22-8 lead and stretched the halftime gap to 33-16. The team kept Fort Calhoun (5-5) from making a serious dent in the deficit after that.
Bornemeier poured in 18 points and Willey (11) and Lojing (10) both scored in double figures. Nick Langfeldt and Nolan Langfeldt each tallied five points for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock will resume its season Jan. 4 against Johnson County Central. E-M will host the Thunderbirds at 7:30 p.m.
Fort Calhoun 8 8 9 9 – 34
Elmwood-Murdock 22 11 3 13 – 49