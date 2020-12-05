E-M boys open season with pair of matchups

The Elmwood-Murdock boys checked off the first two dates of their season calendar this week with matchups against Yutan and Nebraska City Lourdes.

Yutan 70, Elmwood-Murdock 39

Yutan defended its home court Thursday night with an explosive offense. Brady Timm tossed in 27 points and Sam Petersen (12) and Isaiah Daniell (10) each netted double figures in the scoring column. The team sank ten 3-pointers during the evening.

Yutan posted the game’s first five points and went ahead 15-8 after one quarter. The Chieftains soared away from E-M in the second period. A 3-pointer from Nolan Timm stretched the lead to 25-10, and Brady Timm’s 14-footer late in the quarter gave Yutan a 37-16 halftime lead.

Reid Fletcher led Elmwood-Murdock with 13 points. Noah Jones collected ten points, Nate Rust scored seven points and Jax Spellman had four points. Noah Arent notched three points and Henry Coleman added two points.

Elmwood-Murdock 8 8 8 15 – 39

Yutan 15 22 23 10 – 70

Elmwood-Murdock (39)