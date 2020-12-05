E-M boys open season with pair of matchups

The Elmwood-Murdock boys checked off the first two dates of their season calendar this week with matchups against Yutan and Nebraska City Lourdes.
Yutan 70, Elmwood-Murdock 39
Yutan defended its home court Thursday night with an explosive offense. Brady Timm tossed in 27 points and Sam Petersen (12) and Isaiah Daniell (10) each netted double figures in the scoring column. The team sank ten 3-pointers during the evening.
Yutan posted the game’s first five points and went ahead 15-8 after one quarter. The Chieftains soared away from E-M in the second period. A 3-pointer from Nolan Timm stretched the lead to 25-10, and Brady Timm’s 14-footer late in the quarter gave Yutan a 37-16 halftime lead.
Reid Fletcher led Elmwood-Murdock with 13 points. Noah Jones collected ten points, Nate Rust scored seven points and Jax Spellman had four points. Noah Arent notched three points and Henry Coleman added two points.
Elmwood-Murdock 8 8 8 15 – 39
Yutan 15 22 23 10 – 70
Elmwood-Murdock (39)
Fletcher 13, Rust 7, Arent 3, Spellman 4, Jones 10, Coleman 2.
Yutan (70)
B. Timm 27, N. Timm 9, Daniell 10, Petersen 12, Kube 7, Hebenstreit 2, Wentworth 3, Tichota 0, Trent 0.
Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30
Nebraska City Lourdes pulled away from the Knights in E-M’s gym Friday evening.
NCL used a 16-5 scoring spree in the third quarter to collect the victory. The teams remained close throughout the first eight minutes, and NCL held a 22-15 edge over the Knights at halftime. The team then used a productive offense to build a double-digit gap in the third quarter.
Blake Miller (13) and Max Baumert (12) each scored in double figures for Nebraska City Lourdes. Rust guided the Knights with ten points and Arent pitched in six points. Fletcher had five points, Riley Wilson scored four points, Coleman had three points and Justin Wolph collected two points.
Nebraska City Lourdes 16 6 16 12 – 50
Elmwood-Murdock 12 3 5 10 – 30
Nebraska City Lourdes (50)
Miller 13, Kearney 6, Baumert 12, Tesarek 6, Lee 5, Walton 3, Funke 4, Daly 1.
Elmwood-Murdock (30)
Fletcher 5, Rust 10, Arent 6, Coleman 3, Wilson 4, Wolph 2.
