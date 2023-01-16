E-M boys rally past Conestoga

CONESTOGA – The Elmwood-Murdock boys pointed their compasses in a winning direction Friday night with a second-half comeback against Conestoga.

The Knights followed a successful road map in the final 16 minutes of their 45-37 victory. Elmwood-Murdock scored just seven points in the first 12 minutes of the game and trailed 23-14 at halftime. The team went on a 31-14 run after that to win in front of a large crowd at Conestoga.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Aaron Pryor said the team’s defense made a difference in the game’s outcome. Elmwood-Murdock allowed two baskets and one free throw in the third quarter and gave up just one basket in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.

“Our effort and intensity picked up in the second half, but I think the most important thing is that our attention to detail on defense was much better,” Pryor said. “Conestoga has some really good shooters. (Jack) Welch and (Noah) Simones are able to make you pay on any mistake, and their post players have good size as well.

“When you’re playing a quality team like them, it’s important to make sure all of the details are right on defense: your footwork, your spacing, your ability to help your teammates. The boys did all of those things really well in the second half, and that paid off for us.”

Conestoga head coach Jason Ahrens said the Knights relied on their experience throughout the second half. Four seniors – Nate Rust, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman and Braden Mommens – filled key roles for Elmwood-Murdock in pressure-packed situations.

“They outplayed us,” Ahrens said. “They got a couple of baskets early in the third quarter, and I think we got into a little bit of a panic. We didn’t handle it as well as we’re capable of, but this is something we’re going to learn from. I know the guys are going to rebound from this and it’s going to make us a better team.”

Conestoga (6-5) controlled the entire first half. Simones drained consecutive 3-pointers during a scoring spree that produced a 10-5 lead. A 3-pointer by Simones and layup from Zach Smith made the gap 17-7, and Welch’s assist to Simones for a transition-play 3-pointer stretched the margin to 20-7.

CHS also excelled on defense in the first 16 minutes. The team forced nine turnovers and made four steals against the Knights.

“That’s the best half of basketball that we’ve played this year,” Ahrens said. “I’m really happy with how we played in the first half. Elmwood-Murdock’s a good team, so that’s definitely something we can build off for the rest of the season.”

Elmwood-Murdock (8-3) began to change the momentum midway through the third quarter. A fast-break layup by Coleman and 3-pointer from Rust shaved the deficit to 24-22, and a pair of free throws by Rust after an offensive rebound by Sam Clements knotted it at 26-26. Coleman’s assist to Fletcher for a trey gave E-M a 33-30 lead with 4:29 to play.

A 3-pointer by Welch with 1:39 to go brought Conestoga within 40-35, but E-M iced the game down the stretch. Coleman made three free throws and Rust drained a pair of foul shots in the final 59 seconds.

“I think our experience certainly helped us tonight,” Pryor said. “We were down nine at halftime, but the boys knew that we could come back. We told them that we weren’t going to erase it all with just one or two shots, but if we could put together a series of really good trips on both ends of the floor then we could make it up.

“This was a great win for us. We’re going to have a busy stretch of games coming up, so to get this one is going to give us a lot of confidence as we move forward.”

Coleman took one charge and posted a double-double of 13 points and ten rebounds for Elmwood-Murdock. Rust collected 18 points, two rebounds and one assist, and Fletcher delivered eight points, two assists and three rebounds for the team.

Riley Wilson tallied two points, three rebounds and one steal, Tyson Mans had two points, one board and one assist and Mommens collected two points and one rebound. Clements added one rebound in the victory.

Smith led the Cougars with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. He also took one charge and made one steal. Simones pocketed 18 points and three rebounds and Welch produced five points, three assists and three steals.

Owen Trofholz collected two points and three rebounds and Andy Lamoureux gathered one assist and one rebound. Breckin Berg made one steal and Rylee Johnson hauled in one rebound.

Elmwood-Murdock 7 7 12 19 – 45

Conestoga 12 11 5 9 – 37

Elmwood-Murdock (45)

Rust 18, Coleman 13, Mans 2, Mommens 2, Fletcher 8, Wilson 2, Clements 0.

Conestoga (37)

Trofholz 2, Welch 5, Simones 18, Lamoureux 0, Smith 12, Berg 0, Johnson 0.