E-M boys win conference game over Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – The Elmwood-Murdock boys set the tone for Thursday night’s game against Weeping Water by scoring within the first 50 seconds.
The Knights continued to make winning sounds the rest of the evening on the basketball court.
Elmwood-Murdock stopped the Indians 47-33 in an East Central Nebraska Conference matchup. The Knights went ahead 15-4 late in the first quarter and maintained that double-digit gap in the final three periods.
“I was proud of the effort I saw tonight,” E-M head coach Aaron Pryor said. “Our guys played four full quarters tonight. They came out with a lot of energy and they kept that up the whole way. They certainly did everything they needed to do to win this game.
“There are areas we can continue to improve in, but I was happy to see them get rewarded for their hard work. We’ve had some rough spots in the first couple of weeks, but the guys have remained hungry and have done a great job in practice, so I’m excited to see them have a chance to enjoy this tonight. They’ve shown a lot of character this season.”
Elmwood-Murdock (1-9) displayed a crisp scoring attack from the opening tip. Noah Jones buried a 3-pointer on the team’s first trip, and Jones and Henry Coleman combined for ten points in the next 4:30 to create a 13-4 lead.
Noah Arent’s drive to the hoop gave the Knights a 17-7 edge early in the second quarter, and the team composed a noteworthy stretch in the final 3:05. Elmwood-Murdock scored on its final five opportunities to widen the gap to 29-12. Gus Pope ended the half by drawing a charge on Weeping Water in the closing seconds.
The Indians (3-8) made it 29-17 when Zack Smith and Noah Hammons scored in the first 70 seconds of the third quarter. The team sliced a 44-24 deficit to 44-31 with four minutes to go, but Elmwood-Murdock prevented any further erosion of the lead. The Knights held Weeping Water to two free throws the rest of the way.
Pryor said he was pleased to see the buy-in from the team’s bench throughout the game. Reserves stood and cheered whenever a teammate sank a basket or made a good defensive play. They also gave high-fives to players who returned to the bench during a substitution.
“That’s something that’s a real point of pride for our team,” Pryor said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a starter, a role player or a student manager. Everyone is equally important on this team because we’re all aiming for the same goal, and the guys have been really good about believing that and showing why that’s important.
“The guys who are on the floor get a real shot of confidence when they see that their teammates are supporting them, and I think that’s something that carries on beyond basketball. You’re going to be in a lot of different situations in life, but if you know how to handle each of them with confidence and energy and know how to be a good teammate, then you’re going to have a great chance to be successful.”
Jones (13 points) and Arent (11) each finished in double figures for E-M. Coleman tallied seven points, Nate Rust and Riley Wilson each scored six points and Reid Fletcher had four points. Pope, Jax Spellman, Justin Wolph, Braden Mommens, Tyson Mans and Sergio Rikli saw court time for the team.
Smith guided Weeping Water’s offense with ten points. Jordan Beardsley had eight points, Levi Neumeister scored six points and Hammons produced four points.
Carter Mogensen and Michael Zeeb each had two points and Ethan Essary posted one point. Hayden Nash, Luke Meredith and Sayler Rhodes helped the team defensively.
Elmwood-Murdock 15 14 11 7 – 47
Weeping Water 6 6 8 13 – 33
Elmwood-Murdock (47)
Rust 6, Coleman 7, Arent 11, Jones 13, Fletcher 4, Wilson 6, Spellman 0, Pope 0, Wolph 0, Mommens 0, Mans 0, Rikli 0.
Weeping Water (33)
Neumeister 6, Smith 10, Beardsley 8, Mogensen 2, Hammons 4, Zeeb 2, Nash 0, Meredith 0, Rhodes 0, Essary 1.