E-M boys win conference game over Weeping Water

Noah Arent’s drive to the hoop gave the Knights a 17-7 edge early in the second quarter, and the team composed a noteworthy stretch in the final 3:05. Elmwood-Murdock scored on its final five opportunities to widen the gap to 29-12. Gus Pope ended the half by drawing a charge on Weeping Water in the closing seconds.

The Indians (3-8) made it 29-17 when Zack Smith and Noah Hammons scored in the first 70 seconds of the third quarter. The team sliced a 44-24 deficit to 44-31 with four minutes to go, but Elmwood-Murdock prevented any further erosion of the lead. The Knights held Weeping Water to two free throws the rest of the way.

Pryor said he was pleased to see the buy-in from the team’s bench throughout the game. Reserves stood and cheered whenever a teammate sank a basket or made a good defensive play. They also gave high-fives to players who returned to the bench during a substitution.

“That’s something that’s a real point of pride for our team,” Pryor said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a starter, a role player or a student manager. Everyone is equally important on this team because we’re all aiming for the same goal, and the guys have been really good about believing that and showing why that’s important.