E-M continues football season against Patriots

CLARKSON – Clarkson/Leigh kept Elmwood-Murdock from collecting a road victory Friday night with a run-based scoring attack.

The Patriots produced six touchdowns during a 46-24 triumph. Dylan Higby highlighted the team’s offense with four scores and Drew Beeson added one touchdown run in the game.

Clarkson/Leigh (1-1) got on the scoreboard when Mason Whitmore hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Eli Hays in the first quarter. The Patriots relied on Higby for additional offense in the second period. He scampered into the end zone on runs of 16 and 46 yards to create a 24-0 halftime gap.

Elmwood-Murdock (1-1) moved within 24-8 with 5:58 left in the third quarter. Reid Fletcher scored on a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-goal play. The Patriots responded to the threat with a pair of touchdown runs from Higby and a scoring effort from Beeson.

Cade Hosier created the final margin with two long touchdown sprints. He raced 50 yards into the end zone with 9:13 to go, and he dashed down the sideline on a 73-yard play with 2:02 remaining.

Hosier ended the evening with 231 yards on 27 carries. He also caught one 10-yard pass from Fletcher. Cody Kopf gained 16 yards on seven rushing attempts, and Henry Coleman snagged two receptions for 28 yards.