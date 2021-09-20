E-M dials up strong offense against Tigers

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock athletes made winning connections on the scoreboard Friday night by dialing up multiple big plays on the field.
The Knights stopped East Butler 64-34 in front of their home fans. Elmwood-Murdock used a strong rushing attack to produce touchdowns against the Tigers. The Knights gained 448 of their 501 total yards of offense on the ground.
E-M (2-2) and East Butler (0-4) played a close first quarter with Elmwood-Murdock ahead 7-6 after 12 minutes. The Knights began to assert more control in the second period. The team posted three touchdowns to take a 27-14 lead into the locker room.
East Butler remained within striking distance early in the third quarter, but Elmwood-Murdock soon began to dominate action. The team scored twice in the period and tacked on 25 points in the fourth quarter. Elmwood-Murdock scored 50 or more points for the third time this season.
Cade Hosier handled a large amount of Elmwood-Murdock’s scoring load. He ran the football 26 times for 289 yards and five touchdowns. Cody Kopf also played a key role in the offense. He gained 118 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and he caught two passes for 47 yards and one trip to the end zone.
Reid Fletcher completed five passes for 53 yards and ran five times for 24 yards. Reagan vonRentzell ran once for 17 yards and Hosier, Landin Beno and Henry Coleman each made one catch for short yardage.
E-M’s defense created additional scoring opportunities with tight pass coverage. The team forced five East Butler turnovers during the night. Fletcher picked off two passes and Hosier, vonRentzell and Riley Wilson each hauled in one interception.
Kayden Bacon made three solo and seven assisted tackles for the Knights. Max Wynegar delivered two solo and six assisted tackles, Sam Clements tallied two solo and four assisted stops and Kopf made one solo and nine assisted plays.
Wilson finished with three solo and four assisted tackles, Hosier had two solo and three assisted stops and Braden Mommens made two solo and two assisted tackles. Coleman had one solo and six assisted tackles and Rylan Kastens generated one solo and two assisted plays. Will Bauder had five assisted tackles and Jaxson Spellman chipped in four assisted stops.
Elmwood-Murdock will continue the season Friday with a trip to Omaha Brownell-Talbot. The teams are scheduled to begin their game at 7 p.m.
East Butler 6 8 12 8 – 34
Elmwood-Murdock 7 20 12 25 – 64