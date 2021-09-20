E-M dials up strong offense against Tigers

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock athletes made winning connections on the scoreboard Friday night by dialing up multiple big plays on the field.

The Knights stopped East Butler 64-34 in front of their home fans. Elmwood-Murdock used a strong rushing attack to produce touchdowns against the Tigers. The Knights gained 448 of their 501 total yards of offense on the ground.

E-M (2-2) and East Butler (0-4) played a close first quarter with Elmwood-Murdock ahead 7-6 after 12 minutes. The Knights began to assert more control in the second period. The team posted three touchdowns to take a 27-14 lead into the locker room.

East Butler remained within striking distance early in the third quarter, but Elmwood-Murdock soon began to dominate action. The team scored twice in the period and tacked on 25 points in the fourth quarter. Elmwood-Murdock scored 50 or more points for the third time this season.

Cade Hosier handled a large amount of Elmwood-Murdock’s scoring load. He ran the football 26 times for 289 yards and five touchdowns. Cody Kopf also played a key role in the offense. He gained 118 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and he caught two passes for 47 yards and one trip to the end zone.