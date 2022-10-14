E-M dominates Raiders in district football game

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock athletes finished the regular season on a winning note Thursday night with an orchestra-sized amount of successful plays.

The Knights dominated Omaha Brownell-Talbot 77-20 in front of their home fans. Elmwood-Murdock ended the regular season 7-1 and remained undefeated in district action. The Knights finished the District D1-1 campaign 5-0.

Elmwood-Murdock’s work in the first quarter kept the Raiders (2-6) from entertaining ideas of an upset. The Knights crossed the goal line four times in the period to take a 32-0 lead. The team increased the halftime gap to 55-6 and remained ahead in the final 24 minutes.

Elmwood-Murdock gained 492 yards on 33 plays from scrimmage. The team compiled 15 first downs and only had two third-down attempts during the night. Elmwood-Murdock’s defense forced Omaha Brownell-Talbot to go 1-of-12 on third-down plays.

Reid Fletcher helped the team’s offense with a 6-of-7 night in the passing department. He threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Riley Wilson caught two passes for 63 yards and one touchdown, Cade Hosier corralled two passes for 59 yards and one score and Braden Mommens made one 41-yard touchdown reception. Henry Coleman added one 20-yard reception and Reagan vonRentzell pocketed one catch for nine yards.

Hosier guided Elmwood-Murdock’s running game with six carries for 139 yards and four touchdowns. Dashiell Coleman had four carries for 56 yards and one touchdown, Hadley Belina ran four times for 35 yards and one touchdown and Clayton Wagner had two carries for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Fletcher ran twice for seven yards and one touchdown and Rylan Kastens had one 17-yard gain on the ground. Mommens ran once for 12 yards and Kayden Bacon ran once for three yards.

Fletcher intercepted one Omaha Brownell-Talbot pass and vonRentzell and Will Bauder each recovered one fumble. Hosier, Dashiell Coleman and Will Platt each made two tackles for loss and Wilson, Kastens, Henry Coleman, Tyson Mans, Sam Clements and Bauder each had one tackle for loss.

Hosier paced the team’s defense with six solo and seven assisted tackles. Wilson made four solo and four assisted plays, Mommens had four solo and three assisted tackles and Bacon posted three solo and five assisted stops. Dashiell Coleman added three solo and two assisted stops, Platt made two solo tackles and vonRentzell generated one solo and five assisted tackles.

Elmwood-Murdock will compete in the Class D-1 playoffs beginning Thursday, Oct. 20. Nebraska School Activities Association officials will release postseason brackets after all of Friday night’s regular-season games are finished.

There will be 32 teams in the Class D-1 playoff field. The 32 teams will be placed in two 16-team brackets for the first round. They will be seeded on a geographical basis in eastern and western brackets. The 16 winning teams in the first round will then be re-seeded on a 1-16 basis in a statewide bracket for the rest of the playoffs.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0 6 14 0 – 20

Elmwood-Murdock 32 23 8 14 – 77