E-M earns award at LCHS Invite

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock enjoyed a winning weekend on the court with a successful showing at the Lincoln Christian Invite.

The Knights earned a chance to smile with a second-place plaque after their work in the volleyball tournament. Elmwood-Murdock (20-8) reached the championship match with victories over Auburn and Bennington during the day. Top-ranked Lincoln Lutheran stopped the Knights in the first-place contest.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Auburn 0

Elmwood-Murdock began the tournament with a 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Auburn. The Knights crushed 23 kills during the match and finished 46-of-49 serving with six aces.

Bailey Frahm led the team’s serving attack with three aces in her 12-of-12 performance. She also pocketed seven kills on 14 swings and made two digs and three assisted blocks.

Brenna Schmidt ended the match with eight kills, four assisted blocks, two digs, two assists and two serve receptions. Lexi Bacon tallied four kills, four digs, four assists and 15 serve receptions, and Tatum Backemeyer ended the match with one kill, 13 digs and ten serve receptions.

Sela Rikli distributed eight assists and collected one ace, three assisted blocks and seven digs. Laney Frahm finished 13-of-14 serving with one ace and added one kill, five digs and eight assists. Jordan Vogler posted two kills, four digs and two assisted blocks, and Madie Justesen notched five digs and three serve receptions.

Audri Romero helped the Knights with one ace and one dig. Charley Hanes made one assisted block and one serve reception and Emily Drake saw court time for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Bennington 0

The Knights took down Bennington 25-21, 25-19 in the semifinals. Elmwood-Murdock limited the Badgers to just 19 kills and a hitting percentage of -.034. E-M ended the match with 44 digs and 32 serve receptions.

Schmidt guided Elmwood-Murdock with seven kills and two solo blocks. Bacon went 10-of-10 at the service line with two aces, and she added four kills, 11 digs and 11 serve receptions on the court. Backemeyer chipped in 16 digs, 12 serve receptions and one assist against the Badgers.

Bailey Frahm finished 13-of-14 at the line with one ace. She also had two kills and one dig. Rikli finished the match with five assists, one kill, six digs and one serve reception, and Laney Frahm tallied nine assists, three digs, one ace and one serve reception.

Vogler pocketed one kill and two digs and Justesen produced five digs and five serve receptions. Olivia Mauch led Bennington with 20 digs, 17 serve receptions, four assists and two aces.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Lincoln Lutheran stopped the Knights 25-14, 25-9 in the championship match. The Warriors (31-1) are the top-ranked team in Class C-1. The school’s only loss came to Waverly in the first match of the season.

Schmidt produced five kills and one dig and Bacon tallied two kills, three digs and 18 serve receptions. Rikli and Laney Frahm each had five kills in their setter roles. Rikli tacked on one ace, two digs and one serve reception and Frahm had four digs and one serve reception.

Bailey Frahm contributed two kills and two serve receptions and Justesen posted one kill, three digs and eight serve receptions. Backemeyer delivered eight digs and nine serve receptions and Vogler tallied one kill and one dig. Romero added one assist in the match for the Knights.

The tournament results helped Elmwood-Murdock move into seventh place in Class D-1 wild-card point standings. The Knights will finish the regular season on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. home match against Freeman.

