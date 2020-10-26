E-M finishes season in state football game

NORFOLK – Elmwood-Murdock saw the 2020 football season come to a close Thursday night after a first-round game with Lutheran High Northeast.

Fourth-seeded LHNE stopped 13th-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 50-22 in the Class D-1 playoffs. Lutheran High Northeast scored 32 points in the first quarter and built the halftime lead to 44-0 at Memorial Field in Norfolk.

Elmwood-Murdock scored three times in the second half. Senior tailback Jared Drake posted one touchdown run in the third quarter and two touchdown runs in the fourth period. He finished the game with 259 rushing yards on 43 carries.

Reid Fletcher completed two passes for 19 yards for Elmwood-Murdock. Henry Coleman caught one 14-yard reception and Cade Hosier hauled in one pass for six yards. Hosier also rushed nine times for 24 yards.

Drake guided Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with six solo and 12 assisted tackles. Cody Kopf tallied six solo and five assisted tackles, Cameron Spiegel made four solo and two assisted plays and Hosier finished with three solo and two assisted tackles.

Coleman generated two solo and five assisted tackles and Noah Jones made two solo and four assisted tackles. Carson vonRentzell chipped in one solo and four assisted tackles.