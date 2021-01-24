E-M girls compete against Milford

MURDOCK – Milford’s senior leaders helped the team secure a road victory over the Elmwood-Murdock girls on Friday night.
The Eagles relied on their veteran lineup during a 58-35 triumph. Senior guard Hannah Kepler pocketed 18 points and classmates Makena Stutzman, Kaitlyn Klug, Abby Houk and Mariah Richards combined for 22 points. Milford produced 12 points in the first four minutes and continued that marksmanship the rest of the evening.
“They came out and hit shots right away and really set the tempo of the game,” E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said. “We knew that they had a lot of seniors who could do some things on offense, but we had been playing pretty well defensively coming into this, so we thought we could slow them down.
“They moved the ball around really well and got open shots because of that. You can’t leave players of that caliber open, because they’ll make you pay for it, and that’s what happened tonight.”
Milford (10-7) and Elmwood-Murdock (7-9) both had their offenses firing on all cylinders early in the game. Stutzman, Kepler and Sydney Stelling produced baskets for Milford, and Elmwood-Murdock countered with baskets from Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott and Jayden Halferty.
The Eagles built a 25-12 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Knights responded with a flurry of activity. Backemeyer scored seven straight points to cut the gap to 25-19, and Laney Frahm connected on a 3-pointer on the next possession. An assist from Bailey Frahm to Backemeyer made the halftime margin 30-24.
Milford made its decisive run in the third quarter. The team held E-M to one basket in the first four minutes and stretched the gap to 39-26. Points from Zierott and Backemeyer early in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 46-35, but the Eagles produced the game’s final 12 points to win.
Backemeyer guided E-M’s offense with 15 points. She added five rebounds, five steals, one assist and two pass deflections. Zierott produced nine points, four assists and two rebounds, and Halferty ended the game with four points, nine boards, four assists and one pass deflection.
Bailey Frahm collected two points, one block, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Sela Rikli generated two points and six rebounds and Laney Frahm had three points, four boards and one assist.
Haylee Josoff hauled in one rebound and Jacie Fleischman made one steal. Madie Justesen, Claire Ernst and Cassidy Callaway saw court time for the team.
Dwyer said the Knights have competed well against a series of good opponents. Three of their previous four games came against Falls City Sacred Heart, Weeping Water and Lincoln Lutheran. Those three schools are a combined 44-5. Conestoga and Milford have also been trending upwards in the past two weeks.
“We’ve had a tough stretch of games, so it will be nice to take the weekend to regroup and get back at it next week,” Dwyer said. “I’m proud of these kids because they never quit in any game. They keep playing hard the whole time, which is something that’s been great to see.”
Milford 15 15 16 12 – 58
Elmwood-Murdock 9 15 8 3 – 35
Milford (58)
Stutzman 3-7 0-2 9, Kontor 2-6 0-0 5, Kepler 5-14 4-8 18, Stelling 2-6 0-0 4, Houk 1-1 0-0 3, Klug 1-1 2-2 4, Roth 2-4 2-3 7, Piening 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 2-4 2-2 6, Stauffer 0-0 0-0 0, Bontrager 0-0 0-0 0, Mowinkel 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-45 10-17 58.
Elmwood-Murdock (35)
Rikli 1-2 0-0 2, Backemeyer 7-12 0-0 15, B. Frahm 1-6 0-0 2, Zierott 3-7 1-2 9, Halferty 1-6 2-4 4, L. Frahm 1-4 0-0 3, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-2 0-0 0, Josoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-40 3-6 35.