E-M girls compete against Milford

Milford made its decisive run in the third quarter. The team held E-M to one basket in the first four minutes and stretched the gap to 39-26. Points from Zierott and Backemeyer early in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 46-35, but the Eagles produced the game’s final 12 points to win.

Backemeyer guided E-M’s offense with 15 points. She added five rebounds, five steals, one assist and two pass deflections. Zierott produced nine points, four assists and two rebounds, and Halferty ended the game with four points, nine boards, four assists and one pass deflection.

Bailey Frahm collected two points, one block, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Sela Rikli generated two points and six rebounds and Laney Frahm had three points, four boards and one assist.

Haylee Josoff hauled in one rebound and Jacie Fleischman made one steal. Madie Justesen, Claire Ernst and Cassidy Callaway saw court time for the team.

Dwyer said the Knights have competed well against a series of good opponents. Three of their previous four games came against Falls City Sacred Heart, Weeping Water and Lincoln Lutheran. Those three schools are a combined 44-5. Conestoga and Milford have also been trending upwards in the past two weeks.