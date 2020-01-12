MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls wanted to mark the first loss on Oakland-Craig’s unblemished schedule on Saturday afternoon.
OCHS kept the Knights from accomplishing that feat on the basketball court.
Oakland-Craig left Elmwood-Murdock’s gym with a 58-33 triumph. OCHS, ranked second in Class C-2, improved to 13-0 and won by double digits for the 12th time. The team’s only single-digit victory came in a 64-59 game against Winnebago on Dec. 17.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said the team’s scouting report placed a premium on keeping control of the basketball against Oakland-Craig’s pressure defense. OCHS kept E-M from following that strategy with quick feet and sharp defensive instincts. Oakland-Craig forced three turnovers in the opening two minutes and built a 10-0 lead.
“We knew their ball pressure would be really good,” Dwyer said. “They’re ranked second in the state for a lot of reasons, but their defense is right at the top of that list. We didn’t do as good of a job as we needed to in terms of swinging the ball from side to side and finding the gaps in their pressure.”
Consecutive baskets from Syd Guzinski and Kennedy Benne stretched the lead to 18-3 after one quarter. Benne opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and Guzinski swelled the gap to 23-6 with two free throws.
Elmwood-Murdock (5-6) limited OCHS to three points the rest of the half and cut the deficit to 30-14 in the third quarter. Sydney Anderson’s drive and free throw and Jayden Halferty’s two free throws kept the Knights within striking distance.
Oakland-Craig created additional space on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. The team made four straight baskets late in the game to build a 56-28 margin.
Elmwood-Murdock held Oakland-Craig to its fifth-lowest point total of the season. OCHS has scored 54 or more points in every game and notched 78 the previous week against Omaha Nation. The team defeated Stanton 61-13 on Friday night.
Anderson helped the Knights with eight points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Lauren Justesen collected six points, six rebounds and two assists, and Lexi Bacon tallied six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Halferty produced six points and three rebounds and Brenna Schmidt had one point, one block and four rebounds. Bailey Frahm netted five points and one steal, Katelyn Vogler posted two points and one rebound and Paetyn Florell hauled in four rebounds.
Sela Rikli and Kylee Rieflin each scored two points and Ella Zierott had one point. Claire Ernst played defensive minutes for the team.
Dwyer said he has been encouraged by Elmwood-Murdock’s progress during the campaign. The team nearly defeated Class D-2 third-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart earlier in the week, and the squad gave state-ranked Weeping Water trouble for a portion of that game on Dec. 21.
“I think we’ve made a lot of strides since our first practice,” Dwyer said. “We’ve played some really good teams so far in all classes, and the girls have done a good job of learning from those games and continuing to get better. We’ll keep plugging away and making more strides.”
Oakland-Craig 18 8 10 22 – 58
Elmwood-Murdock 3 6 7 17 – 33
Oakland-Craig (58)
C. Nelson 14, Benne 22, S. Guzinski 4, M. Guzinski 0, Blahak 6, S. Nelson 5, Pearson 0, Anderson 5, S. Johnson 0, Peterson 2, L. Johnson 0, Ferraresi 0.
Elmwood-Murdock (33)
Anderson 2-7 4-7 8, Florell 0-3 0-0 0, Justesen 2-8 1-2 6, Halferty 1-2 3-6 6, Schmidt 0-1 1-2 1, Bacon 0-4 0-0 0, Frahm 2-2 0-0 5, Vogler 1-3 0-0 2, Rikli 1-2 0-0 2, Rieflin 1-1 0-0 2, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Zierott 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 10-33 10-19 33.