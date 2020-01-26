MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls knew they had the ability to rally from a halftime deficit against Syracuse on Saturday.
The Knights turned their belief into reality during the final two quarters on the court.
Elmwood-Murdock defused the Rockets 37-31 in front of an enthusiastic E-M crowd. The Knights moved to 8-7 and notched one of their most important victories of the season. Syracuse (10-5) is ranked eighth in Class C-1.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said he was proud of the Knights for their work. E-M limited Syracuse to 11 second-half points to pull off the comeback victory.
“It was a great team win,” Dwyer said.
Elmwood-Murdock remained close to Syracuse throughout the first half. The Rockets secured a 20-15 lead at the break after Sam Pester, Jessie Moss and Lily Vollertsen posted points for the team. Paetyn Florell drained a pair of baskets and Lauren Justesen and Brenna Schmidt each made short jumpers to keep E-M in the game.
The Knights relied on their defense to surge ahead in the second half. The team limited Syracuse to four baskets and two free throws in the final 16 minutes.
Elmwood-Murdock also took advantage of opportunities on offense. Justesen, Florell, Schmidt, Jayden Halferty and Sydney Anderson scored for the team during a 14-point outburst in the third quarter. Halferty knocked down a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and Justesen and Schmidt each made baskets to protect the lead.
Justesen ended the afternoon with ten points. Schmidt scored eight points and Anderson and Halferty each contributed six points. Florell posted five points and Bailey Frahm added two points.
Syracuse 8 12 6 5 – 31
Elmwood-Murdock 7 8 14 8 – 37
Syracuse (31)
Siefken 1, Wilhelm 6, L. Meyer 2, J. Moss 3, Vollertsen 7, K. Meyer 1, Pester 10, Roberts 0, L. Moss 0.
Elmwood-Murdock (37)
Anderson 6, Florell 5, Justesen 10, Halferty 6, Schmidt 8, Vogler 0, Frahm 2, Bacon 0.
Milford 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36
The victory over Syracuse came less than 24 hours after the Knights squared off with another ranked team. Milford (13-3) is ranked seventh in Class C-1.
The Knights cut into a 16-7 deficit in the second quarter of Friday night’s game. Schmidt scored three times in the paint and Justesen produced one basket and three free throws in the period. Those points helped Elmwood-Murdock move within 25-19 at the break.
Milford’s Nevaeh Stauffer played a key role in Milford’s second-half scoring attack. She knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Eagles take a 37-25 lead. Jayla Policky added a pair of fourth-quarter treys to seal the victory.
Policky led all scorers with 19 points and Stauffer added 14 points for the Eagles. Milford finished 7-of-11 at the free-throw line and made 11 3-pointers.
Schmidt (14), Justesen (10) and Anderson (10) scored in double figures for Elmwood-Murdock. Florell added two points for the Knights.
Elmwood-Murdock 7 12 6 11 – 36
Milford 16 9 12 16 – 53
Elmwood-Murdock (36)
Anderson 10, Florell 2, Justesen 10, Halferty 0, Schmidt 14, Bacon 0, Vogler 0, Frahm 0, Rieflin 0, Zierott 0.
Milford (53)
Gropp 4, Kepler 6, Stauffer 14, Policky 19, Carraher 1, T. Stelling 3, Mowinkel 3, S. Stelling 0, Houk 1, Bousquet 2, Adams 0.