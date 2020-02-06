MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes celebrated on their home court Tuesday night after claiming a dramatic victory over Freeman.
The E-M girls defeated the Falcons 37-36 in the quarterfinals of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Lauren Justesen and Lexi Bacon both made baskets in overtime to help the Knights advance in the tournament.
Elmwood-Murdock (10-8) and Freeman (9-8) stayed close to each other throughout the first half. The Knights led 8-5 early in the game but Freeman rallied to go up 16-14 at the break.
E-M tried to take control of the contest in the third quarter. Sydney Anderson and Bailey Frahm both canned 3-pointers in the period and Justesen and Bacon added points. The team flew ahead 27-22 at the start of the fourth quarter and led 33-29 with less than two minutes to play.
Freeman forced overtime with the final four points of regulation. Elmwood-Murdock regrouped and made two of the team’s three shots in the extra period. The Knights kept Freeman from producing the winning basket in the final moments.
Elmwood-Murdock outrebounded Freeman 28-21 and scored 14 second-chance points. The team generated 18 points in the paint and forced 13 Freeman turnovers.
Schmidt led E-M’s offense with 11 points. She added nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist. Justesen produced seven points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Bacon ended the game with five points, five boards, one assist and two pass deflections.
Anderson contributed three points, one assist and three pass deflections to E-M’s cause. Jayden Halferty had three points, three rebounds, two steals, two assists and three pass deflections, and Paetyn Florell posted two points, three rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection.
Frahm tallied six points and two steals for the Knights. Katelyn Vogler chipped in defensive minutes for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock will face top-seeded Weeping Water in the conference tournament semifinals on Friday, Feb. 7. The Indians and Knights will play at 6 p.m. at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
The third-place game will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2:45 p.m. at SECC-Lincoln. The championship game will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at SECC-Lincoln.
Freeman 5 11 5 12 3 – 36
Elmwood-Murdock 8 6 13 6 4 – 37
Freeman (36)
Anderson 1-7 2-3 4, R. Hartwig 2-6 2-4 7, B. Hartwig 2-9 1-2 5, Dorn 3-8 2-5 9, Bures 3-6 2-2 11, Niles 0-0 0-0 0, Ideus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-37 8-13 36.
Elmwood-Murdock (37)
Anderson 1-5 0-1 3, Florell 1-1 0-0 2, Justesen 2-8 3-5 7, Halferty 1-5 0-2 3, Schmidt 5-8 1-2 11, Frahm 2-4 0-0 6, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Bacon 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 14-34 5-11 37.