E-M girls pick up victory over Palmyra

WEEPING WATER – The Elmwood-Murdock girls made a winning statement Tuesday night by creating successful conversations with each other on the court.
The Knights dominated Palmyra 57-22 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict C2-1 Tournament at Weeping Water Activities Center. Second-seeded Elmwood-Murdock held a 13-0 lead after one quarter and expanded the gap after that.
The Knights (15-9) made shots from a variety of spots in the first quarter. Sydney Anderson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Lexi Bacon and Paetyn Florell both made interior baskets. Lauren Justesen notched three free throws to help E-M go up by double digits.
The team kept third-seeded Palmyra (2-21) from posting a threat in the first half. The team limited Palmyra to one 3-pointer and two free throws in the second quarter. Brenna Schmidt sank five baskets in the period and Anderson, Justesen and Jayden Halferty made treys.
E-M maintained its 35-5 halftime lead in the final two stanzas. Schmidt delivered three baskets in the paint and Justesen, Florell and Bacon added points in the third quarter. The team closed out the game with seven points in the final period.
Elmwood-Murdock scored 30 points in the paint and 12 points off Palmyra turnovers. The Knights outrebounded the Panthers 35-19 and made assists on 17 of 21 baskets. E-M went 7-of-13 from 3-point range and 6-of-8 at the free-throw line.
Anderson helped E-M with 12 points, six assists, two steals and one rebound. Schmidt generated 18 points, six rebounds and one block, and Florell pocketed nine points, eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and two pass deflections.
You have free articles remaining.
Justesen collected nine points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and one pass deflection during the night. Bacon tallied six points, five boards, one steal and one assist, and Halferty notched three points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Bailey Frahm posted five rebounds and three assists and Katelyn Vogler made one rebound and one steal. Kylee Rieflin, Sela Rikli, Claire Ernst and Ella Zierott saw court time for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock will face top-seeded Nebraska City Lourdes (19-5) for the subdistrict championship. The teams will tip off at Weeping Water Activities Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The winner will advance to the district finals on Feb. 28.
Palmyra 0 5 9 8 – 22
Elmwood-Murdock 13 22 15 7 – 57
Palmyra (22)
Whyman 0-3 0-0 0, Ptacnik 3-7 0-2 7, Sweney 2-9 3-4 7, Gabriel 0-2 1-2 1, Bohaty 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 2-2 2, Wilen 1-4 3-4 5, Jung 0-0 0-0 0, Schafenberg 0-1 0-0 0, Busch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 6-31 9-14 22.
Elmwood-Murdock (57)
Anderson 4-15 0-0 12, Bacon 2-5 2-2 6, Florell 4-8 1-1 9, Justesen 2-5 3-4 9, Halferty 1-4 0-0 3, Vogler 0-2 0-0 0, Frahm 0-2 0-0 0, Schmidt 9-11 0-1 18, Zierott 0-1 0-0 0, Rikli 0-0 0-0 0, Rieflin 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 6-8 57.