E-M girls pick up victory over Palmyra

WEEPING WATER – The Elmwood-Murdock girls made a winning statement Tuesday night by creating successful conversations with each other on the court.

The Knights dominated Palmyra 57-22 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict C2-1 Tournament at Weeping Water Activities Center. Second-seeded Elmwood-Murdock held a 13-0 lead after one quarter and expanded the gap after that.

The Knights (15-9) made shots from a variety of spots in the first quarter. Sydney Anderson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Lexi Bacon and Paetyn Florell both made interior baskets. Lauren Justesen notched three free throws to help E-M go up by double digits.

The team kept third-seeded Palmyra (2-21) from posting a threat in the first half. The team limited Palmyra to one 3-pointer and two free throws in the second quarter. Brenna Schmidt sank five baskets in the period and Anderson, Justesen and Jayden Halferty made treys.

E-M maintained its 35-5 halftime lead in the final two stanzas. Schmidt delivered three baskets in the paint and Justesen, Florell and Bacon added points in the third quarter. The team closed out the game with seven points in the final period.