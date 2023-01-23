E-M girls play pair of weekend games

MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock girls showcased their endurance this weekend with a pair of games in less than 24 hours.

The Knights traveled to Nebraska City Lourdes on Friday night and hosted Fillmore Central on Saturday afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock improved to 11-4 and remained one of the top teams in Class D-1. E-M is currently sixth in Class D-1 wild-card point standings.

Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Elmwood-Murdock 29

E-M stayed ahead of Nebraska City Lourdes (9-7) throughout the first 16 minutes. The team led 12-9 after one quarter and held a 23-19 advantage at halftime.

Nebraska City Lourdes surged ahead with strong defense in the second half. NCL held Elmwood-Murdock to six points after the break. The team went ahead 27-25 in the third quarter and stretched the gap during the last eight minutes.

Laney Frahm netted 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for Elmwood-Murdock. Jordan Vogler produced ten points, seven rebounds and one steal, and Brooke Goudie secured six points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Ella Zierott hauled in five rebounds and Tatum Backemeyer had two points, two steals, one rebound and one assist. Brooklyn Mans grabbed one rebound, Annie Backemeyer made one assist and Madie Justesen gave the team defensive minutes.

Elmwood-Murdock 12 11 2 4 – 29

Nebraska City Lourdes 9 10 8 12 – 39

Elmwood-Murdock (29)

T. Backemeyer 1-12 0-0 2, Frahm 4-10 2-2 11, Zierott 0-8 0-2 0, Vogler 5-11 0-0 10, Goudie 3-4 0-0 6, Mans 0-3 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, A. Backemeyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 2-4 29.

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Fillmore Central 30

The Knights took out their frustrations on Fillmore Central the following day. Elmwood-Murdock began the game with a 24-4 scoring spree. Tatum Backemeyer, Frahm, Mans, Vogler, Zierott and Goudie all found the basket in the first quarter.

Backemeyer, Frahm and Mans all sank 3-pointers in the second quarter to help E-M build a 37-8 halftime gap. Backemeyer, Mans, Zierott and Goudie added points in the third quarter to erase Fillmore Central’s comeback hopes.

Elmwood-Murdock held Fillmore Central (8-8) to nine field goals in the game. The Knights forced 22 turnovers and made nine steals and ten pass deflections.

E-M also enjoyed a balanced attack on offense. Nine players wrote their names in the scorebook and the Knights made 43 percent of their shots. Elmwood-Murdock dished out assists on 17 of their 24 baskets.

Vogler anchored the team in the paint with 12 rebounds, three points, three assists and two steals. Mans produced 12 points, three assists, two steals and two pass deflections, and Goudie gave the Knights 12 points, four boards, two steals and one block.

Tatum Backemeyer collected 12 points, one rebound and one pass deflection, and Ella Zierott pocketed six points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist, one block and two pass deflections. Frahm helped the team with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

Zoe Zierott netted two points, three assists and one block and Justesen collected three assists and one pass deflection. Annie Backemeyer tallied two points, two boards, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection in the game.

Ava Hohman scored four points and Charley Hanes hauled in one rebound for the Knights. Jacie Fleischman gave the team defensive minutes during the afternoon.

Fillmore Central 4 4 12 10 – 30

Elmwood-Murdock 24 13 9 15 – 61

Fillmore Central (30)

Engle 3-6 4-8 11, M. McCoy 1-1 4-4 6, Head 3-11 0-0 8, Tessman 0-4 0-0 0, Hafer 1-2 1-3 3, Srajhans 0-0 0-0 0, H. McCoy 0-4 0-0 0, Lukes 0-1 0-0 0, Lauby 0-1 0-0 0, Ekeler 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 9-31 9-15 30.

Elmwood-Murdock (61)

T. Backemeyer 4-12 0-0 12, Frahm 3-8 1-1 8, E. Zierott 2-6 0-0 6, Vogler 1-5 1-2 3, Goudie 5-8 2-2 12, Mans 5-7 0-0 12, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Z. Zierott 1-2 0-0 2, A. Backemeyer 1-6 0-0 2, Hohman 2-2 0-0 4, Hanes 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 4-5 61.