MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes produced plenty of smiles this weekend with a pair of victories on the basketball court.
The Knights took down Ashland-Greenwood and Auburn in back-to-back games. Elmwood-Murdock (3-2) defeated AGHS on Friday night and stopped Auburn on Saturday afternoon.
Elmwood-Murdock 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Bailey Frahm made the play of the night for Elmwood-Murdock in the final seconds against Ashland-Greenwood.
Elmwood-Murdock trailed 32-31 and inbounded the basketball with less than ten seconds to play. Sydney Anderson took the inbounds pass and drove ahead near the top of the arc. She spotted Frahm open on the left wing and fired a pass to her.
Frahm caught the basketball and buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left. The Knights kept the Bluejays from responding as the clock ticked away.
Lauren Justesen led E-M’s offense with 16 points. She scored seven points in the opening half and provided all eight of the team’s points in the third quarter. Her late free throw kept the Knights in striking distance.
Brenna Schmidt scored six points and Frahm and Katelyn Vogler both had three points. Anderson, Lexi Bacon and Jayden Halferty chipped in two points apiece.
Elmwood-Murdock 8 12 8 6 – 34
Ashland-Greenwood 4 5 7 16 – 32
Elmwood-Murdock (34)
Anderson 2, Halferty 2, Justesen 16, Florell 0, Schmidt 6, Frahm 3, Vogler 3, Bacon 2.
Ashland-Greenwood (32)
Bergsten 8, vonRentzell 3, Ray 2, Craven 0, Mayer 0, Libal 19, Hatzenbuehler 0, Edmisten 0, Tonjes 0.
Elmwood-Murdock 29, Auburn 18
Dominant defense helped the Knights stop the Bulldogs in the conference game. E-M limited Auburn to six field goals during the day and surrendered just six second-half points.
Elmwood-Murdock pulled away in the fourth quarter with solid work at the foul line. The Knights went 8-of-11 from the free-throw stripe in the period to win. Anderson led the team’s effort with a 9-of-12 day at the line. She finished the game with 15 points.
Schmidt collected seven points and Justesen produced five points. Bacon added two points in the victory.
Auburn 5 7 4 2 – 18
Elmwood-Murdock 6 7 5 11 – 29
Auburn (18)
Grant 2, Mowery 3, Nelson 4, Neiman 2, Lambert 5, Heck 0, Frey 0, Billings 0, Franke 0.
Elmwood-Murdock (29)
Anderson 15, Halferty 0, Justesen 5, Florell 0, Schmidt 7, Frahm 0, Vogler 0, Bacon 2