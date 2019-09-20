OMAHA – Two Elmwood-Murdock golfers took part in the Bennington Invite at Stone Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.
Rylee Hogue and Elly West both competed for the Knights at the tournament. Hogue fired an 18-hole total of 111 and West posted a 149.
“Rylee showed significant improvement from last year at this meet improving by ten strokes,” E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said. “This was Elly’s first 18-hole event and she played well on a hot day with a lot of walking in between holes.”
Hogue collected a 51 on the front nine and a 60 on the back nine of the Omaha course. She generated scores of three on the eighth and 17th holes.
West also found success on the eighth and 17th holes. She produced scores of five on both layouts.
Golfers competed on a hot, humid and windy day. The temperature reached 90 degrees and the heat index was 94. Gusty winds topped out at 33 miles per hour during the afternoon.
Elkhorn South edged Bennington ‘A’ in a close team race. The Storm posted a total of 370 and the Badgers carded a 374. Norris placed third with a 399.
You have free articles remaining.
Bennington’s Claire Thompson ran away from the field with a championship round of 78. Elkhorn South’s Lanie Rubin was second with an 85.
Team Results
Elkhorn South 370, Bennington ‘A’ 374, Norris 399, Bennington ‘B’ 429, Johnson County Central 495, Arlington 505, Gretna 512, Elkhorn 516, Elmwood-Murdock, Platteview no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Claire Thompson (BEN) 38-40 78, 2) Lanie Rubin (EKS) 44-41 85, T3) Abby LaSure (BEN) 47-46 93, T3) Jenna Weidner (EKS) 45-48 93, 5) Lauren Kohl (EKS) 44-50 94, 6) Emma Severson (NOR) 50-45 95, 7) Anna Dynek (EKS) 49-49 98, 8) Faith Ebbers (NOR) 51-48 99, 9) Abby Boyes (BEN) 50-50 100, 10) Lupe Najera (BEN) 51-50 101, T11) Breanne Jensen (BEN) 53-49 102, T11) Carrie Driskell (NOR) 51-51 102, T13) Emma Weekly (NOR) 51-52 103, T13) Courtney Mertens (BEN) 49-54 103, 15) Grace Gutzmer (NOR) 49-55 104
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 51-60 111 (20th), Elly West 76-73 149 (41st)