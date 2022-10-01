E-M golfers pocket scores at LCHS Invite

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers overcame tricky weather conditions Thursday with top-flight efforts at the Lincoln Christian Invite.

The Knights captured sixth place in the 11-team tournament with a score of 472. Athletes from across eastern Nebraska traveled to Hidden Valley Golf Course for action in the 18-hole event.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said the Knights faced several obstacles during the day. Winds were fairly light in the morning but began gusting to 31 miles per hour by early afternoon. That created an additional level of difficulty when aiming at greens on the course.

“We had a significant wind today with extremely fast greens,” Backemeyer said.

E-M senior Ella Zierott continued her productive play by posting a career-best score in a major tournament. She collected a 67 on the front nine and a 54 on the back nine for a total of 121.

Madi Lambert guided the Knights with a round of 112. Hannah Petersen pocketed a 114 and Rose Offner and Jacie Fleischman each generated scores of 125.

Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove ran away from the field with a 73. She defeated runner-up Jamisyn Kirkpatrick of Auburn by 16 strokes.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 400, Lincoln Christian 407, Norris 418, Auburn 427, Ashland-Greenwood 461, Elmwood-Murdock 472, Johnson County Central 602, Fairbury 668, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 802, Palmyra 843, Syracuse 879

Top 15 Results

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 36-37 73, 2) Jamisyn Kirkpatrick (AUB) 47-42 89, 3) Bailey Schmidt (LLHS) 46-43 89, 4) Lilly Ballard (NOR) 47-44 91, 5) Makena Schramm (FRB) 43-49 92, 6) Anzel du Preez (JCC) 48-44 92, 7) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 49-45 94, 8) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 49-49 98, 9) Hattie Bennett (LLHS) 53-48 101, 10) Natalie Shield (NOR) 52-49 101, 11) Bre Blair (LLHS) 55-47 102, 12) Kailyn McMann (PLY) 52-53 105, 13) Alexa Starner (NOR) 53-53 106, 14) Anna Vander Pol (LLHS) 54-54 108, 15) Lucy Hayes (AUB) 54-57 111

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Madi Lambert 58-54 112, Hannah Petersen 59-55 114, Jacie Fleischman 62-63 125, Ella Zierott 67-54 121, Ross Offner 60-65 125.