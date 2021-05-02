E-M golfers post scores in Palmyra Invite

EAGLE – Elmwood-Murdock golfers enjoyed a successful trip to the Palmyra Invite on Wednesday with season-best scores on the links.

The Knights traveled to Woodland Hills Golf Course for a tournament that featured a unique setup. Organizers placed three golfers from each school into gold and silver divisions. Players competed in each division for team and individual awards.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the way the Knights approached the tournament. Nate Lockman, Gus Pope, Jeston Junker and Sam Clements all posted the top rounds of their careers, and Devin Mather and Easton Miller both finished in the top 30 spots in their respective divisions.

“Our first good weather day for an invitational,” Backemeyer said. “Nice progress as Nate, Gus, Jeston and Sam all had personal bests.”

Lockman (89, 16th), Pope (99, 24th) and Mather (105, 30th) competed in the Gold Division for the Knights. Junker (105, 22nd), Miller (109, 28th) and Clements (111, 31st) represented the school in the Silver Division.

Yutan took home the team championship in the Gold Division and Lincoln Christian won the team title in the Silver Division. Golfers from 15 schools took part in the tournament.