MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers welcomed athletes from Arlington and Cedar Bluffs to their home course Thursday for an afternoon of action.
Rylee Hogue, Elly West and Abby Shannon competed for the Knights at Grandpa’s Woods. E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the way they performed. All three fired their top rounds as Knights.
“Rylee, Abby and Elly all had career bests today!” Backemeyer said.
Hogue led the squad with a 47. She posted scores of six or better on eight of the nine holes. She ended her day on a strong note with a four on the final hole. That helped her edge Arlington’s Dianna Taylor by one stroke for second place. Arlington’s Sam Doughty captured medalist honors with a 44.
Shannon fired a 63 and West registered a 68. Both athletes are in their first years with the golf program.
Arlington claimed the team title with a score of 202. The Eagles defeated Cedar Bluffs by 47 strokes.
Hogue, West and Shannon will prepare for the Bennington Invite during the upcoming week. The Knights will travel to Stone Creek Golf Course for the tournament Sept. 17.
Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results
Rylee Hogue 47, Elly West 68, Abby Shannon 63. No team score.
Arlington Varsity Results
Sam Doughty 44, MacKenzie O’Flaherty 53, Dianna Taylor 48, Ema Horner 57. Team score 202.
Cedar Bluffs Varsity Results
Megan Nielsen 61, Jonnie Mahrt 53, Sam Dyas 61, Kaylee Benne 74. Team score 249.
Arlington Junior Varsity Results
Charlie Hendry 65, Breanna Taylor 78. No team score.