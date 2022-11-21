E-M graduate collects league volleyball award

BELLEVUE – Nicole Meyer made many winning plays for Elmwood-Murdock during her four-year volleyball career with the Knights.

She won a prestigious award this past week for making the same type of top plays for Bellevue University.

Meyer was selected for the North Star Athletic Association first team. NSAA coaches selected volleyball players from seven of the eight league schools for postseason awards. The announcement took place at a banquet during the conference volleyball tournament.

Meyer has helped Bellevue with her work as a middle blocker throughout the season. She has appeared in 26 matches and has collected 128 kills with a .280 hitting percentage. She has made six solo and 55 assisted blocks at the net and has added 20 digs and three serve receptions.

Bellevue teammate Olivia Galas was named the NSAA Player of the Year and NSAA Setter of the Year. Senior outside hitter Sierra Athen, sophomore middle blocker Jacki Apel and junior outside hitter Allie Kerns also earned spots on NSAA teams for the Bruins. Senior defensive specialist Brooklyn Hundt was the team’s NAIA Champions of Character recipient.

Bellevue (27-7) finished 13-1 in the North Star Athletic Association. The Bruins hosted John Brown University in the opening round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament on Saturday.

Bellevue won the match 25-23, 26-24, 25-17 to advance to the NAIA National Championships. Meyer produced eight kills and four blocks to help the Bruins claim a spot in the 24-team tournament.

The national tournament will begin Nov. 30 in Sioux City. Bellevue will participate in Pool C alongside Midland University and Westmont College of California. The top team from each of the eight pools will advance to elimination-bracket action. The national championship match is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6.

2022 All-North Star Athletic Association Volleyball Selections

First Team

Olivia Galas – Bellevue University – Senior

Jada Mitchell – Viterbo University – Freshman

Sierra Athen – Bellevue University – Senior

Kenzie Winker – Viterbo University – Junior

Elora Passa – Mayville State University – Junior

Jacki Apel – Bellevue University – Sophomore

Hannah Viet – Dakota State University – Senior

Grace Rohde – Viterbo University – Sophomore

Adrianna Reinhart – Viterbo University – Senior

Natalie Hadrava – Mayville State University – Senior

Bailey Nelson – Valley City State University – Senior

Sydney Schell – Dakota State University – Sophomore

Grace Tobin – Presentation College – Junior

Nicole Meyer – Bellevue University – Senior

Second Team

Sadie Hansen – Valley City State University – Sophomore

Lauryn Sobasky – Viterbo University – Senior

Kenzie Kidd – Waldorf University – Junior

Ashley Pyburn – Mayville State University – Senior

Laura Babcock – Presentation College – Senior

Peyton Groft – Dakota State University – Senior

Allie Kerns – Bellevue University – Junior

Madalyn Groft – Dakota State University – Junior

Postseason Awards

NSAA Player of the Year: Olivia Galas – Bellevue University – Senior

NSAA Offensive Player of the Year: Jada Mitchell – Viterbo University – Freshman

NSAA Co-Libero Player of the Year: Adrianna Reinhart – Viterbo University – Senior

NSAA Co-Libero Player of the Year: Natalie Hadrava – Mayville State University – Senior

NSAA Setter of the Year: Olivia Galas – Bellevue University – Senior

NSAA Freshman of the Year: Jada Mitchell – Viterbo University – Freshman

NSAA Coach of the Year: Ryan DeLong – Viterbo University

NSAA Assistant Coach of the Year: Michelle Meiklejohn – Mayville State University